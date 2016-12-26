Jesus Appears Before Islamist Militants Chasing Christians Amid Dust Storm, Asks Them, 'Why Do You Persecute Me?'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

An "angry" Jesus with "blazing eyes" suddenly appeared in the darkened sky amid a howling dust storm and, in a "mighty" voice, told a band of armed Islamist militants, "Why are you persecuting me?"

The encounter with Jesus was recalled by one of the militants nicknamed Haroon, according to the group Bibles4Mideast. He told his own account of an incident earlier reported by the same Christian evangelisation group and published by Christian Today in October. That article was based on the account of Rizwan, one of the Christians being chased by the militants.

Haroon said he and 19 other Islamist militants received instruction from their leader to go after a group of Christians who would be holding a baptism service somewhere in the Middle East. They were instructed to kill every Christian they could find.

Their purpose, said Haroon, was to instil fear among Christians to stop them from sharing God's Word to the Muslims in their country, according to Bibles4Mideast.

The Christian baptism service was already finished and the Christians were already on the bus and on their way back to the church when the militants arrived. The armed men gave chase and began shooting at the bus.

Suddenly, a dust storm formed from out of nowhere. Haroon said they had to stop their vehicles because they couldn't see a thing.

"We were unable to move forward," he said. "We all got down from our cars and continue shooting through the dust storm."

Then Jesus suddenly appeared in the dust storm. Haroon said His voice was so powerful that when he spoke, a strong wind literally swept them off their feet and blew their guns away. It a "terrible experience," he said.

As they struggled to get up, they realised they couldn't talk. Haroon said he was scared to death but, at the same time, felt peace—an experience that was totally new to him. The other members of his group said the same thing.

Haroon said Jesus then told them that he "came to the world not to destroy anyone; but to save."

"Go in peace," Jesus told them, and He then disappeared along with the dust storm.

Haroon and 16 other members of the elite Islamist militant squad praised God after seeing and feeling His powerful presence. They eventually surrendered their lives to Jesus. They are now praying for the other two members of their group who still refuse to turn to Christ, Bibles4Mideast said.