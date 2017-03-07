Jesus Appearing To Muslim Refugees In Their Dreams, Leading Them To Embrace Him Despite Great Risks

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pastors baptise a large group of new Muslim-background believers. (Elam Ministries)

These Muslims knew they risked being shunned and even killed if they turn their backs on Islam and embrace Jesus Christ instead.

But despite the great risks, scores of Muslim refugees have reportedly converted to Christianity, with some saying that Jesus appeared to them in their dreams, promising to help and save them.

For instance, a large number of Syrian Muslims who have fled their war-torn country and sought refuge in Lebanon have accepted Christ, USA Today reported.

George Saliba, Bishop of Syrian Orthodox Church in Lebanon, said he has baptised around 100 Muslim Syrian refugees since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.

Abu Radwan, one of the new Christian converts, said Jesus appeared to him in a dream two years ago. "I started going to the church. I believed that Jesus was coming to help us, to save us," he was quoted as saying.

Radwan said he turned to Christ fully aware that he would be courting death in doing so. In fact, he said he was once stabbed while coming home from the church. He knew his attackers—they were Syrians from his own tribe.

Other Christian churches in Lebanon are also reportedly filling up with Christian converts from Lebanon, including an evangelical church in Beirut.

Countless Muslim refugees in Europe have also converted to Christianity as gauged from rising attendance in Christian churches all over Europe, according to The Guardian.

For instance, Trinity church in the Berlin suburb of Steglitz saw new Christian converts boosting its congregation numbers from 150 to 700.

In Austria, the Catholic Church reported that applications for adult baptism increased by nearly 70 percent in the first three months of 2016, with many of those baptised coming from the ranks of Muslim refugees.

The Independent said the Muslims who have turned to Christ, especially Iranians, are seeing Christianity as a new chance at freedom.

"A lot of them come to Germany and think, here I can choose my religion and I want to choose a religion of freedom," said Matthias Linke, a priest from the Evangelical-Freikirchlichen Gemeinde in Berlin. "For many Iranians that I've baptised, Christianity is the religion of freedom."

Terence Ascott, the founder and CEO of the SAT-7 Christian satellite network, which reaches out to refugees fleeing Syria and Iraq, said Muslim families turn to Christianity after being drawn by Jesus' message of peace and love, according to Mission Network News.

"It's surprising just how much damage the Muslim world has done to itself due to this schism between Sunni and Shiites," Ascott said.