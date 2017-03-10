Jamie Lynn Spears Says God Showed Her Family Grace After 8-Year-Old Daughter Survives Vehicular Accident

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Maddie Spears Watson holds up her cousin Kylie Blair during her baptism. (Instagram/Jamie Lynn Spears)

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of pop sensation Britney Spears, truly knows how to show her appreciation to God after everything He has done for her.

Just one month after Jamie Lynn's 8-year-old daughter Maddie survived a nightmarish vehicular accident, the Spears family is celebrating the baptism of their niece Kylie Blair.

On her Instagram page (@jamielynnspears), the country singer posted a photo of her daughter holding up her cousin. A sign in the background reads: "God Bless Kylie Blair."

"A month ago, at this time, I was living a mothers/anyones worst nightmare happening right infront of my eyes, helplessly," Jamie Lynn wrote. "Fastforward- Today, we were able to celebrate the baptism of our sweet Kylie Blair."

"I'm not one to preach, but we were shown God's grace, and we still feel undeserving of His mercy," she continued. "I'll never stop thanking each of you for your prayers, because we recognize the miracle it created. We are beyond blessed, and we will NEVER forget y'all, and God's unbelievable mercy."

Jamie Lynn's daughter was rushed to the Children's Hospital in New Orleans last February after Maddie accidentally drove an all-terrain vehicle into a pond on a relative's property in Kentwood, Louisiana.

She remained in critical condition for a while, and the whole Spears family asked people to pray for the young girl. Britney even made an appeal to her 50.5 million Twitter followers: "Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece."

God decided to answer their prayers, because the "Slumber Party" singer later provided an update on her Instagram page (@britneyspears): "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today... it's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered. Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."