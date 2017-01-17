How the Devil Tries to Use Your Weaknesses to Destroy You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It's no secret that competency is always relative. Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses, and that's how God meant it to be. Yet somehow the enemy still uses our incompetency to attack our identity and security, and sometimes his schemes work.

2 Corinthians 12:9 tells us, "But he said to me, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.' Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me."

Weakness was never meant to be the enemy's weapon to cause sin and confusion, but to be God's tool to build faith and reliance on Him.

Here are four ways that the enemy will try to use your weakness against you and how to counter by standing on God's original design.

Fear Over Faith

Where there is limitation, Satan will often try to lure us into fear when facing uncertainty. Many times when the early disciples would allow fear to take the better of them, Jesus would correct them lovingly by pointing out their "little faith."

Weaknesses in the light of God's love will cause us to trust and rely fully in God, not doubt Him. 1 John 4:18 declares to us, "There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love."

Failure Over Freedom

Weakness will very often lead to a mistake or even a failure. In my personal life, I have always seen my inabilities to cause mishaps at work or even in my family. But in the midst of failure, I am assured that God can and will turn situations around.

But sometimes, we are tricked into thinking that God cannot conquer our failures. This causes us to live in bondage instead of freedom. Proverbs 4:16 tells us, "For the righteous falls seven times and rises again, but the wicked stumble in times of calamity."

Regret Over Redemption

One of the enemy's favourite toys is our regret. He plays with it and wants us to do the same. But God has one desire for our regrets: He wants them laid at the foot of the cross because Christ paid the price for your redemption from any past mistake or failing.

You are already redeemed by the blood of Christ from any sin or weakness. God's power is made evident in our inabilities. We can now walk free and sanctified not by our own strengths, but by God's infinite strength.

Works Over Will

When we fail and it's clear that there's no conceivable way to make things right on our own, God intervenes. But sometimes the devil whispers into our ears that God is too far away or too busy to help us out.

But God promises in Deuteronomy 31:6, "Be strong and courageous. Do not fear or be in dread of them, for it is the LORD your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you."

Our courage and confidence lies on God's pleasing and perfect will, not our good works. We can trust God even in the midst of our weakness because He is working for our good.