How Satan tries to destroy your Christmas?

We all love Christmas, but there's someone who doesn't. No, it's not The Grinch but the devil himself. Our enemy will not let any event slide, not even Christmas.

As much as God doesn't take a break from looking after us, the enemy also doesn't take a break from trying to destroy us. So this Christmas, he will put his plans into action knowing very well where to hit our vulnerable spots. The best way to defend ourselves is to know the different ways the enemy will try to ruin our Christmas and push our hearts away from God. Here's what to watch out for:

1. Jealousy

What better way to put spite in our hearts than to make us feel jealous. You may feel jealous of someone receiving a better gift than you or perhaps, a family member showing more affection to another person. Mind you it doesn't have to be that deep of a reason too. Even simply comparing your home décor to your neighbor's Christmas home décor and feeling jealous because theirs look better is already jealousy.

2. Distraction

Sure, Christmas is a very busy time of the year. You're busy doing your gift shopping, plus shopping for the meals you're about to prepare on your annual Christmas party with the family. Not to mention, you're also busy trying to pay your bills on time!

With all these things happening at the same time, you won't notice how busy you are. The enemy is distracting you and you've fallen right into his trap. The enemy wants you to think that you're so busy that such things are more important and that you don't even have time to celebrate Christmas with God.

3. Discontentment

Now discontentment is something that can be easily triggered during Christmas time. You may notice that other people have more presents than you; that they have more money to buy the things they wish for this Christmas. It makes you realize that you don't have that much and that saddens you.

Discontentment starts to creep into your heart leaving you unhappy with what you have and yearning for the things you don't. If you must know, this unhappiness you're feeling? The enemy basks in it!

4. Worry

It's not just during Christmas time; we tend to worry a lot every single day. But it's understandable that you can feel more anxious and worrisome during the holiday season. Will your money be enough to spend on gifts, parties and bills? Will you have enough money for the coming New Year celebration? How do you make sure that everyone will enjoy the party you're throwing?

The worries are never ending and the enemy is proud of himself for letting you feel this way. When you keep worrying, your mind loses its focus on God. Instead, you just keep focusing on the things you need to do and as a result, you lose sight of what truly matters this Christmas.

5. Loneliness

Christmas is a time for celebration, not a time to make a list of all the bad things that happened in your life. But hey, that is exactly what the enemy wants you to do. He wants you to be unforgiving, to despair and to resent.

The enemy loves reminding you of all the people who has hurt you and those broken relationships that still pains your heart. He wants you to hold on to them and never forgive. If you let him manipulate you this way, you will always feel sad and the enemy wins.

If there is one more thing that I want you to know, that is to never underestimate the power of the enemy. He has done his homework time and again and he knows how to manipulate us. Remain steadfast. Keep your faith strong and always watch out for his tricks. Remember, the enemy will do everything for you to lose your focus on God this season...so don't let him!