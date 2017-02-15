How Christians Can Strengthen Their Quiet Time With God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sharing a quiet moment with God on a daily basis is easier said than done, and a lot of Christian struggle in sustaining this habit.

Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church wrote on his website that believers need not beat themselves up over this struggle. "The good news is that with a common problem come some common solutions. Next time you find yourself struggling with your daily quiet time — or even before you start to struggle — try some of these solutions," he suggested.

First, Warren said Christians should make a covenant and commit to God how much time they want to spend with Him everyday. It does not matter if it's just two minutes or it's as long as two hours, said Warren, because what's important is how Christians use that time to strengthen their spiritual lives.

Next, Warren said it would help if Christians specify their quiet time on their weekly schedule, be it on their computer, phone, or planner. "Block out in advance a time to meet with God every day, just as you would a doctor's appointment, a business lunch, or a meeting with your boss," he said.

Third, Warren said Christians should be prepared for attacks of the devil, because he will definitely do everything he can in his power to stop people from drawing closer to God.

It would also help if Christians try to make this commitment for six straight weeks at first. "Psychologists say it takes about six weeks for a habit to develop," explained Warren. "It takes about three weeks to get familiar with a new task or new behavior. It takes about another three weeks before it becomes a solid habit in your life."

Warren said a lot of people have never been consistent about their daily quiet time with God because they've never managed to make it past the six-week mark without missing a day. This is why it's very important for people to rely on God-power and not willpower, the pastor stressed.

"You can only succeed by the power of God's Spirit. Ask God to strengthen you and give you the mind of Christ, so you'll depend on him to help you develop this habit. If you just depend on willpower, you don't have any hope to stay consistent," he said.

Earlier, Warren also discussed the benefits of reading the Bible. He said that God's Holy Book was written for Christians' encouragement, so they would definitely get hope and wisdom every time they read its pages.

"God's Word has the power to change your life. It has God's power in it. Nothing else does. The Bible will give you the 'real stuff' — true encouragement," he said.