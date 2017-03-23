Hollywood star Mike Vogel says people should remove 'stigma' on faith-based films

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Mike Vogel plays former atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in 'The Case for Christ.' (Facebook/The Case for Christ Movie)

Hollywood actor Mike Vogel is best remembered for playing the role of Deputy Zack Shelby in "Bates Motel" and Dale "Barbie" Barbara in "Under the Dome." This time around, he will be playing atheist-turned-apologist Lee Strobel in the new faith-based film called "The Case for Christ."

The movie is based on Strobel's book, which traces his journey to Christianity. Vogel said the book was a huge influence on his life. He read it in college, and it admittedly shook up his faith for the better.

When he was asked to take on the role of Strobel, he said he prayed fervently: "God, what do you want this to be?"

Sadly, Vogel noted that some people have already formed a bias against faith-based films. He said this is something that needs to change.

"Being in the industry for as long as I've been, there is a stigma about faith-based film[s]. And I don't think it should exist. I don't think it has any right to exist," he told Charisma News. "We serve the ultimate artist, the ultimate Creator. I think if people don't want to go see a film because of a message, I totally get that. That's one thing. But what they should never be able to do is say it's sub-par quality."

Strobel earlier told The Christian Post that he was introduced to Christianity because of his wife, Leslie. She became a Christian thanks to their neighbour. Strobel recalled that he was initially angry because God was changing his wife.

He even considered divorcing her because of the changes, but he could not deny that the changes were all for the better. "I was pleasantly surprised — even fascinated — by the fundamental changes in her character, her integrity, and her personal confidence," he said.

Because of this, Strobel himself became curious about the Bible and Christianity. "Eventually I wanted to get to the bottom of what was prompting these subtle but significant shifts in my wife's attitudes, so I launched an all-out investigation into the facts surrounding the case for Christianity," he said.

This led him to convert to Christianity himself. After doing so, Strobel's marriage became stronger than ever.

"The Case for Christ" is directed by Jon Gunn, and stars Vogel, Erika Christensen, Faye Dunaway, and Robert Forster. It will be released on April 7.