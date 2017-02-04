Society

German Magazine Sparks Furor With Image Of Trump Beheading Statue Of Liberty
ISIS Chops Off Hands Of 2 Kids In Front Of Their Families For Refusing Order To Kill Captives
'Love-Struck' 62-Year-Old Pastor Leaves Church Only To Die, Allegedly Killed By 'Devil In Disguise'
Family Says Christian Schoolgirl Drugged, Raped, Murdered — But Pakistan Police Claim She Killed ...
What Are The 5 Words That Never Fail To Touch Donald Trump's Heart?
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Reveals The Bible Verse Thats Hangs Above His Mantle
Catholic Theologian Slams Trump's Border Wall, Says 'Significant Spiritual Issues Are At Stake'
Bishop Blames Violent And Punitive Theology For Alleged Abuse At Christian Summer Camps
Philippine Catholic Church to slam 'reign of terror' behind war on drugs
Church Regret After Gay Slang Service That Called The Holy Spirit 'The Fantabulosa Fairy'

German Magazine Sparks Furor With Image Of Trump Beheading Statue Of Liberty

Reuters

Der SpiegelReuters

German weekly magazine Der Spiegel has sparked controversy at home and abroad on Saturday with a front cover illustration of U.S. President Donald Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty.

It depicts a cartoon figure of Trump with a bloodied knife in one hand and the statue's head, dripping with blood, in the other. It carries the caption: "America First".

The artist who designed the cover, Edel Rodriguez, a Cuban who came to the United States in 1980 as a political refugee, told The Washington Post: "It's a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol."

The cover set off a debate on Twitter and in German and international media, with Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, a member of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) and vice president of the European Parliament, describing it as "tasteless".

The cover follows a series of attacks on Berlin's policies by Trump and his aides, marking a rapid deterioration in German relations with the United States. Chancellor Angela Merkel was the go-to European ally for former U.S. president Barack Obama, who praised her as "an outstanding partner".

Advertisement

Last month, Trump said Merkel had made a "catastrophic mistake" with her open-door migration policy, and this week his top trade adviser said Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United States and its European partners.

No one was available for comment on the Spiegel cover at the U.S. embassy in Berlin.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY