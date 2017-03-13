Society

Bill To Decriminalise Abortions Passes First Stage
WATCH: Archbishop Of Canterbury On How Christians Can Share Their Faith
Pope Francis: Is He A Saint Or A Sinner?
Christian Group Claims BBC Is Trying Covertly To Islamise The UK, Petition Gains Support
Why I'm Happy To Sing Bad Christian Music
Pope Francis May Be 'Backsliding' On Paedophile Crackdown
Controversial Pro-Palestinian Vicar Stephen Sizer To Be Allowed To Preach At Easter
Nicola Sturgeon Demands New Independence Referendum For Scotland
Black Southern Baptist Leader Urges Reconciliation Between Russell Moore And His Critics
Women Bishops And Bishop Philip North: What Does 'Mutual Flourishing' Actually Mean?

Gay Lawyer Slams Disney, Says It Has Gone 'Off Course' With Movies That Rob Children Of Their Innocence

Hazel Torres

Luke Evans (left) as Gaston and Josh Gad as Lefou in a scene from 'The Beauty and the Beast.'Walt Disney

Not all members of the LGBT community are applauding Disney's live action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."

Joseph R. Murray II, a lawyer from Mississippi and a political pundit who identifies as a homosexual, says Walt Disney has gone "off course" in its assumed objective of entertaining children.

In a column published last week in the Orlando Sentinel, Murray said children should not have been exposed to the "gay" content of "Beauty and the Beast" and other recent Disney productions since it "steals their innocence."

"Somewhere along the line, Disney went off course," he wrote. "No longer did it see itself as a defender of children's innocence. Instead, it saw itself as a conduit to social change."

"Disney has worked to infuse its brand with political activism, and the LGBT left lobby has always been a primary benefactor," noted Murray, who is administrator for LGBTrump, a Facebook community for LGBT people supportive of President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

"Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon earlier revealed that the movie has a "gay moment."

"LeFou [one character in the movie] is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," he told Attitude magazine last month.

Murray said television is already saturated with adult content like sex, drugs, and violence. As a result, "adults have long lost their innocence."

However, he pointed out that today's adults lost their innocence when they grew out of adolescence. With TV shows now filled with adult content, "do we really want our kids to lose [their innocence] in adolescence?" he asked.

He cited a recent episode of "Star vs. the Forces of Evil," an animated TV series also produced by Disney, which includes a scene where cartoon characters at a boy band concert kiss their partners, including those of the same sex.

Murray understands that homosexual advocates want to convey messages to the public portraying the changing cultural scene in America. But children are too young to be subjected to these messages, he said.

"[W]hy do we have to expose our kids to such mature themes? Do they not have plenty of time to grow up?" Murray asked. "Or maybe the point is to make them grow up too soon, and that is where I part ways with my community."

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY