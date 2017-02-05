Furious Donald Trump Launches Twitter Tirade After Judge Throws Out Bid To Restore Travel Ban

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Opponents of US President Donald Trump's executive order travel ban greet members of a Lufthansa flight crew at Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts. The Lufthansa flight carried several Boston area college students who had previously been denied travel under the travel ban. Reuters

US President Donald Trump has responded with a furious Twitter tirade after a US appeal court has denied the emergency appeal from the US Department of Justice to restore his 90-day travel ban on travellers from seven Muslim countries and on refugees.

Trump tweeted: "The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!"

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

He also tweeted: "Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision"

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

And: "What is our country to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? "

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The President's Twitter tirade came after the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled: "Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied."

The justice department is expected to try again with a letter pleading its case tomorrow, Monday.

The appeal court decision came after thousands of people in the UK marched to protest President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK and his travel ban.

Seattle Judge James Robart overturned the ban, ruling that it is unconstitutional.

Seattle attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said: "This decision shuts down the executive order right now. No one is above the law, not even the President." He was quoting Lord Denning in his confrontation with Attorney General Sam Silkin in 1977. Denning himself was himself quoting English churchman Thomas Fuller from three centuries earlier.

Trump tweeted: "The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

The White House immediately condemned the ruling as airlines around the world and airports in the US ceased implementing it. Trump's launched the "emergency stay" against the ruling, which is what the appeal court has now denied, late last night.

There is uncertainty still over how many banned travellers will reinstate their plans to visit the US.

Additional reporting by Reuters