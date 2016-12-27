Fr Tom Uzhunallil Pleads With Pope, Indian Government For His Freedom

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The photo was posted on Fr Tom's Facebook page. Facebook

The Indian government has promised to do everything it takes to secure the freedom of kidnapped priest Fr Tom Uzhunnalil after the release of a video by his Islamic State captors.

Uzhunnalil, from Bangalore, was kidnapped by fighters who overran a home for elderly people in Aden, killing four nuns. In all, 16 people died in the attack. Unfounded rumours that he was to be crucified on Good Friday spread rapidly despite denials by the Church and the Indian government.

Now a video released by his captors shows Uzhunallil looking frail and pleading with the government and Pope Francis for his release. He says he is "very sad and depressed" and that not enough is being done because he is Indian and not European.

He says in the video: "If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered as of much value."

He adds: "Nothing has been done by Pope Francis or the Bishop of Abu Dhabi to get me released, in spite of contact being made by my captors... Dear Pope Francis, dear Holy Father, as a father please take care of my life. I am very much depressed. My health is deteriorating."

Advertisement

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to the video, saying: |"You are aware of the circumstances currently prevailing in Yemen where fighting is going on with no central authority in that country. With regard to safe release of Father Tom who was abducted some months ago, we have been in regular touch with countries in the region, especially Saudi Arabia as also the local Yemeni authorities. Efforts continue in this regard."

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter: "I have seen the video from Fr. Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us. We have spared no effort and we will spare no effort to secure Fr Tom's release from captivity."