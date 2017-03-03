Fears For Abducted Malaysian Pastor After Son Says He May Have Been Murdered

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

change.org

Fears are growing for a Malaysian pastor who has been missing for almost three weeks. Raymond Koh Keng Joo, 62, was abducted by masked men on 13 February.

Now, his son has filed a report with police on the suspicion he has been murdered, according to reports from Free Malaysia Today.

Jonathan Koh says he's reached the disturbing conclusion on the basis that the family hasn't received a ransom demand, and there is very little information about his father's whereabouts or condition.

Malaysia is a majority Muslim country and there have been periodic attacks on Christians. World Watch Monitor reports that, 'in 2011, Mr. Koh was questioned after being accused by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department of trying to convert Muslims to Christianity, following a raid on a fundraising dinner at the Damansara Utama Methodist Church. That case was eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence.'

Advertisement

The pastor's wife is also quoted appealing for her husband's captors to give some information. 'I don't know what is happening. I appeal to whoever has taken him not to harm him,' she said. 'He is a good husband, father and pastor, who helps the poor.'

Thousands have signed an online petition calling for more to be done to locate the missing church leader.