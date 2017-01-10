World

Egyptian President Vows To Build Largest Church In Egypt
Muslim Children Forced To Attend Mixed-Sex Swimming Lessons
Letter To Meryl Streep: 'Trump Is Not The Answer. Nor Are You.' Jesus Is.
How To Get Over The Embarrassment Factor In Evangelism
Young Deaf Muslim Converts To Follow Jesus After Going To Church For Very First Time
Fears Mount For Two Priests Kidnapped In Myanmar
Girl, 3, Becomes One Of Youngest People In UK To Give Evidence Against Sex Abuser
Exodus: 5,000 Jews Quit France For Israel After Terror Attacks
Thousands Of Muslims Coming To Faith In Christ Across The Middle East, Says Charity
Democrat's Religious Liberty Bill Blocks Trump's Muslim Register Plans

Exodus: 5,000 Jews Quit France For Israel After Terror Attacks

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Terrorist attacks have prompted another 5,000 Jews to leave France for Israel, the latest figures have revealed.

The exodus is part of a wider trend that has seen tens of thousands quit the country after a series of attacks aimed at their community.

A Jewish man mourns the deaths of four Jews killed in Paris.Reuters

The 5,000 departures in 2016 add to the record 7,900 who left in 2015 and 7,231 in 2014. In total, 40,000 French Jews have emigrated since 2006, according to figures seen by AFP.

The Jewish Agency of Israel released the figures as France marked two years since the attack on Charlie Hebdo magazine offices and a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

Daniel Benhaim, head of the Israeli-backed group, said terrorism had been the "catalyst" for the emigration. But other experts insisted other reasons including family, religious and economic pressures led to people leaving for Israel.

Advertisement

The Jewish community in France is thought to be the largest in Europe, numbering around 500,000.

Four were killed by the gunman Amedy Coulibaly in the Jewish Hyper Cacher supermarket in eastern Paris on the same day 12 were killed at the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

It followed another antisemitic attack a shooting in a Jewish school in Toulouse in 2012 and the kidnapping and murder of a young Jewish man, Ilan Halimi, in Paris in 2006.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY