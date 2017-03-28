Evangelical Alliance hails Brexit 'historic moment' to speak out

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Evangelical Alliance is hailing Brexit as a vital chance to debate what sort of society the UK will be.

The day before the Prime Minister is set to trigger Article 50 and begin the process of leaving the European Union, an EA spokesman said Christians had a crucial role in the discussions.

Article 50 will be triggered on March 29, beginning a two-year negotiation process. Reuters

'We speak out for a society that upholds freedom, maintains justice and pursues truth, in which we pursue the difficult task of loving our neighbour as ourselves,' the EA said today.

'We share the prime minister's desire for a fairer society for all. We look forward to engaging in that conversation in the months ahead.'

The alliance remained officially neutral during the referendum debate but on Tuesday referred to 'ongoing challenges for the EU' mean reform is essential if it is to survive.

It came as Brexiteer MPs allegedly walked out of a select committee meeting because a 155-page report on leaving was too 'gloomy', according to the BBC.

Hillary Benn's cross-party Brexit committee scrutinises the government's actions but pro-Leave MPs claimed they were not consulted on the downbeat report before it was pushed to a vote in the committee.

The EA said the upcoming negotiations were a vital chance to re-imagine the UK's future.

'This historic moment is a time to speak to each other about what we want our society to be as we leave the European Union,' the spokesman said. 'This is not a conversation for our leaders alone, nor is it the exclusive possession of those who took one side in the referendum campaign. It is for every person in the nations of the UK to contribute.'

The statement added: 'As Christians, we are commanded in the Bible to 'pray for all who have authority, that we may live peaceful lives'. We will be praying for the prime minister, her Cabinet, and all those involved in the negotiations around our withdrawal from the EU in the coming months.

'We pray that God would give His wisdom to those He has given authority and influence, and that the outcomes of the negotiations would be just.'

