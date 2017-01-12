Coptic Christian Couple Stabbed To Death In Their Beds

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The bodies of Gamal Sami and his wife, Nadia were found 6 January 2016. World Watch Monitor

An Egyptian Christian couple were found dead on Coptic Christmas Day with their throats cut, according to World Watch Monitor (WWM).

Gamal Sami, 60 and his wife, Nadia, 48, were killed for their faith according to her brother Magdy Amin Girgis – the first person to reach the crime scene. He said he found the couple lying on their bed, "drenched in blood", and they had both been stabbed.

Police said the killer was motivated by burglary but Girgis told WWM nothing was taken from their home.

Nadia was still wearing her jewelry, he said, and nothing was missing.

The 6 January deaths follow another attack on Egypt's Coptic Christians three days earlier.

Youssek Lamei was killed in Alexandria on 3 January, allegedly by a professional killer, according to WWM.

The attack bore striking similarities to the Sami's death which occured in Minufiyah, also in northern Egpyt.

The funeral service in Mar Girgis Coptic Orthodox church, 6 January 2016 World Watch Monitor

The three churches in the mainly Christian village of Tukh El-Dalkah, near Tala, where the couple lived, all cancelled their Christmas services to mourn for their death.

Coptic Christians make up around 10 per cent of Egypt's 82 million population.