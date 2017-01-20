Controversial Cathedral Prayer Service For Trump Inauguration Will Feature Muslim Call To Prayer

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Muslim call to prayer will be heard at an interfaith service in Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to mark Donald Trump's inauguration.

Imam Mohamed Magid of the All Dulles Area Muslim Society Center, also known as the ADAMS Center, in Virginia, will issue the call and is one of 26 people to offer prayers or readings at the National Prayer Service after the swearing-in ceremony.

Preparations have been taking place at the Capitol for the inauguration of Donald Trump. Reuters

The inaugural committee confirmed the choice, according to CNN, despite Trump's fierce opposition to "radical Islam" and his vow to prevent all Muslims from entering the US.

The ADAMS Center was awarded the FBI's Director Community Leadership Award in 2016 for "their leadership role in building partnerships between law enforcement and the Muslim community to enhance mutual cooperation and public safety".

Magid has worked to de-radicalise young Muslims recruited by ISIS.

Washington National Cathedral, a typical gathering spot for national symbolic events, has been the centre of a controversy over whether to hold Saturday's traditional prayer service following the inauguration.

The increasingly liberal home to The Episcopal Church in the US has faced calls to drop the service and not allow its choir to sing at Friday's inauguration in protest at Trump's rhetoric.

Rev Gary Hall, former dean of the Cathedral, was among the lead voices calling for the service to be pulled.

"I would not have held the inaugural prayer service, nor would I have allowed the choir to sing, because the positions Trump has taken are so inimical to the gospel," said Rev Hall.

"I know it has been our tradition to do it, but this is a really different kind of candidacy and presidency – and it's a time, really, for the Church to be the resistance to this kind of authoritarianism instead of legitimising it by allowing it to use the symbols of Christianity."

Hollerith added while it "pains me that our decisions have caused such anguish", if the Cathedral's actions "serve as a catalyst for bridging the divide then, God willing, we are on the right path".

He continued: "I believe our job is to work together to build a country where everyone feels welcome, everyone feels safe, everyone feels at home.

"We will need all people from across our nation to be a part of that process, and we cannot retreat into our separate quarters if we have any hope of accomplishing this task."

But the Very Rev Randolph Marshall Hollerith, current dean of the Cathedral, responded this week insisting he would "stand by" his decision to participate as "an approach to civility", not an endorsement of Trump's views.

"Our willingness to pray and sing with everyone today does not mean we won't join with others in protest tomorrow. We will always strive to bridge the divide and repair the breaches in our life together," he said.

"In this and in all disagreements, we should never turn away from the opportunity to engage in any conversation. We can have no conversation, and this cathedral can have no convening authority, if those with whom we disagree only see a turned back or are met with condescension or derision."