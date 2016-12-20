Church Volunteering For Homeless Shelters Rockets

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Church volunteering at homeless shelters has more than doubled in the last year, research on Tuesday suggested.

Almost 2,000 people were given food and a bed in Church winter night shelters across the UK last winter with many more expected this winter. The figures from Housing Justice revealed 490,063 hours of volunteer time were given at the shelters, an increase of 112 per cent on the year before.

Homelessness has risen by 30 per cent since last year. Reuters

The Christian homelessness charity said the figures showed churches were "vital" to helping homeless people through the winter.

Rt Revd James Langstaff, Bishop of Rochester and Chair of Housing Justice Trustees, said the figures were "no cause for celebration – rather the opposite".

He said: "This report highlights the continuing and growing need for night shelters.

"Each night shelter is an expression of God's love in action, providing dignity for the most vulnerable in our communities. I am deeply grateful to all those volunteers who give of themselves so willingly through the work of the shelters. They work unsociable hours, offering food, shelter and other practical care; they embody love for neighbour and generosity of heart.

"Whatever the politics around homelessness, the Church's calling puts Christians at the centre of this loving service."

The report collected data from 33 shelters across the UK in the 2015-16 winter with figures expected to rise this winter.

It showed a slight drop in the total number housed compared to the previous season but evidence suggested this was partially because guests were staying longer than before.

Author of the report Jacob Quagliozzi, Deputy Director of Housing Justice, said it highlighted the "excellent work" that Christians across the UK have done.

"This new report shows that, whilst there has been a drop in the number of guests being hosted by churches in this last shelter season, there will certainly be a significant increase in this current season," he said.

Homelessness has increased at "unprecedented" rates, charities have warned, with Shelter suggesting more than a quarter of a million people in the UK are homeless.

The charity's chief executive Campbell Robb said it was a "conservative" estimate.

"Hundreds of thousands of people will face the trauma of waking up homeless this Christmas," he said.

"Decades in the making, this is the tragic result of a nation struggling under the weight of sky-high rents, a lack of affordable homes and cuts to welfare support."