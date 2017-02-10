Cash God Inside Howbow Dah? - Church Sign Goes Viral

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Church signs have become an unlikely internet sensation in recent years. Whole blogs and social media accounts are devoted to reporting on the brilliant and bizarre statements posted outside churches across America and the world.

Now, The New York Post reports on the latest viral sensation from a board outside a church in Columbus, Georgia.

The sign at the Britt David Baptist church reads, 'Cash God inside howbow dah?'

It's a reference to a viral meme which first became popular when a 13-year-old girl appeared on 'The Dr Phil Show' last year.

Danielle Bregoli said, 'Cash me outside, how bow dah,' while being interviewed alongside her mother.

Pastor Tim Jones says he noticed the attention the phrase was getting online and thought it would work well for the church sign. 'We wanted to do something kinda culturally relevant, I think a lot of times signs come off kinda mundane and people don't really look,' he said. 'I wanted to draw from something a lot of millennials and young people would look at and notice.'

The true test of any meme, though, is whether it ends up being featured in a Buzzfeed article. Sure enough, the Britt David Baptist Church sign didn't disappoint, seen in the midst of this article summing up the most weird and wonderful places the meme has appeared.