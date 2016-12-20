Cairo Church Bombing: 10-Year-Old Dies From Injuries As Death Toll Hits 27

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The death toll from a church bombing in Cairo continues to rise after a 10-year-old girl died from her injuries on Tuesday morning.

Maggie Moamen was in a coma in El Glaa military hospital after the suicide attack last Sunday left her with damage to her lungs and brain. She was in critical condition and was transferred to El Demerdash hospital, Cairo, where she died.

Egyptian mourners outside the funeral as ambulances transported the coffins away. Reuters

Her death brings the total toll to 27.

The attack was claimed by ISIS who described it as a "martyrdom operation". The jihadist group said it would target "apostates" or "infidels" in Egypt or anywhere else in the world.

The blast struck the church of St Peter and St Paul during Sunday mass on December 11. The small church is next to St Mark's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral, seat of the Coptic pope. It is the deadliest attack on Coptic Christians since the bombing of Two Saints Church in Alexandria on New Year's Eve of 2011.

A state funeral was held for the victims last Monday where Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi spoke and three days of mourning were declared.

The bombing sparked waves of anger across Egypt with hundreds protesting outside the cathedral in Cairo.

The crowd demanded Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, the interior minister, be dismissed after a perceived security failure led to the attack. Christians are convinced attacks on them are not seriously investigated.

But despite the fears celebrations for the Coptic Christmas on January 7 will go ahead.

"The church said goodbye to its martyrs with honour. We only feel bad for those whose hearts are filled with hatred," a statement on Monday read.

"Regardless of the formality of celebrations, it is important to mark the day that spreads messages of love among the sons of this country."