Bruce Springsteen: My Childhood Revolved Around 'The Church, The Church, The Church'

Bruce Springsteen, who has told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs that his upbringing centred around "the church, the church, the church". Reuters

Bruce Springsteen has spoken about how he was brought up with "the church" playing a central role in his childhood, in an interview for the BBC Radio 4 programme Desert Island Discs.

The world famous singer-songwriter, who is of Irish and Italian ancestry and was raised a Catholic but then lapsed, was asked by presenter Kirsty Young what were his earliest childhood memories.

"It's always the church, the church, the church," replied Springsteen. "I think because it was the centre of our existence."

He added: "I think the thing I remember the most was the tall steeple at the end of the corner and the red bricks of the church. It was your second home. You lived there every Sunday and Friday.

"We saw every wedding, every funeral in town because we lived next door so there was always a show going on. Someone was always getting married or getting dead so it was an enormous centre of my childhood life."

In his recently published autobiography, Born to Run, Springsteen writes about his strict Catholic education: "My knuckles classically rapped, my tie pulled 'til I choked... All business as usual in Catholic school in the fifties. Still, it left a mean taste in my mouth and estranged me from my religion for good."

Later in the book, the singer adds that he "came to ruefully and bemusedly understand that once you're a Catholic you're always a Catholic". He adds, "I don't participate in my religion but I know somewhere...deep inside...I'm still on the team."

Springsteen, who is known as 'The Boss' because of his songs about blue-collar workers, also discussed his difficult relationship with his father and struggles with depression.

His 1987 song, Walk Like A Man – which reflects a conversation between Springsteen and his father – refers to his childhood memories of Catholic family life: "By Our Lady of the Roses, we lived in the shadow of the elms. I remember ma draggin' me and my sister up to the church whenever she heard those wedding bells."

Springsteen listed the eight songs he would take to a desert island including Hound Dog by Elvis Presley, I Wanna Hold Your Hand by the Beatles, It's All Over Now by the Rolling Stones, Madame George by Van Morrison and Bob Dylan's Like A Rolling Stone.

He said that if he could save just one record it would be Dylan's, and that his "luxury item" would be a guitar.