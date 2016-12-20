Britain's Cities Boost Police Protection In Face Of Potential Christmas Terror Attacks

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Armed police are reportedly being deployed across Britain in an attempt to prevent a terrorist attack of the sort seen at a Christmas market in Berlin last night. Reuters

Eleven police forces across Britain are sending out armed anti-terrorism patrol squads to protect Christmas markets, shopping centres, transport hubs and tourist hotspots in an effort to prevent an attack of the sort seen in Berlin yesterday, according to the Daily Mail.

The paper reported that security services warned the UK was at risk of terror attacks on "large crowds of soft target civilians" by Islamist terrorists during the festive season.

In Birmingham city centre, concrete barriers have been erected in an attempt to stop potential terrorists from using a car or truck to attack the city's popular Christmas market.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police said they had strengthened their presence at Christmas markets, at which almost 350 stalls are spread across 10 sites in the city.

Last week it emerged that 200 undercover SAS soldiers are to be deployed on Britain's streets to assist police forces in the event of an attack.

Advertisement

Armed officers from Northumbria police have been seen in Newcastle city centre, posing with children and families while carrying assault rifles. The pictures attracted criticism after residents complained of the effect on youngsters of seeing armed police.

The Mail quoted "security sources" as saying: "Britain is very much in the sights of the jihadists but thankfully plots and plotters have been disrupted and stopped. While UK agencies have been extremely good at preventative intelligence operations against jihadist groups, other European equivalents have been less successful, sadly.

"This means the entire continent is vulnerable to attack, as we have seen in France, Germany and Belgium, but particularly in the run-up to Christmas. It is a Christian period of festivities, bringing together large crowds of soft target civilians, and will attract attention from those who wish to inflict harm."

In July, 86 people were killed on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, when a lorry drove through the crowds celebrating Bastille Day. The driver of the truck had pledged support for ISIS.

Last night saw a similar style of attack which killed twelve at a Christmas market in Berlin.

Earlier this month the head of MI6, Alex Younger, warned in an unprecedented public statement that ISIS cells are exploiting the chaos in Syria to plot deadly attacks against the UK.

"As I speak, the highly organised external attack planning structures within Daesh (ISIS), even as they face military threat, are plotting ways to project violence against the UK and our allies without ever having to leave Syria," he said.