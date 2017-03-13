Black Southern Baptist Leader Urges Reconciliation Between Russell Moore And His Critics

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A senior Southern Baptist leader has called for reconciliation between the embattled president of the denomination's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Russell Moore, and his opponents.

Moore has been a trenchant critic of Donald Trump, widely supported by white evangelicals including many Southern Baptists, and more than 100 SBC churches have now said they will withhold contributions to the denomination's Cooperative Program, from which the ERLC is funded, in protest. Moore is meeting today with Frank Page, president of the SBC's executive committee, amid speculation he may be asked to resign.

Byron Day has called for reconciliation between Russell Moore and his critics. Baptist Press

Byron Day, president of the National African American Fellowship of the Southern Baptist Convention, wrote in an open letter to the SBC posted on Baptist Press that while 'feathers have been ruffled on both sides', 'obedience to the Bible's teaching can surely offer a solution so that we can get back to working together to share the good news of God's love, forgiveness, and gift of eternal life'.

He said: 'What would happen if those offended by Dr Moore were to take a biblical approach and talk to him privately concerning comments that offended them and then give him opportunity to apologise and be reconciled, to the glory of Christ? What would happen if Dr Moore would receive their calls and agree to meet with them and experience reconciliation, to the glory of God? What would happen if Dr Moore, upon learning that his brother has something against him, would leave his offering at the altar, seek him out, and be reconciled to his brother, to the glory of Christ? Would not God be glorified and Southern Baptists be better served?'

In a clear expression of support for Moore, he said he had done nothing to deserve being fired and had been 'outstanding' in his role.

Day joins other black leaders in backing Moore, including Dwight McKissick who warned of 'huge implications' for black churches if he were fired.