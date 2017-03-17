Society

Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
New threat to Christians? Pakistan asks Facebook to help crack down on 'blasphemy' online
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
#StPatricksDay: was the Irish saint an accidental heretic?
UN blames South Sudan government for famine, says it is still buying arms
Turkey in furious 'holy war' threat after EU headscarf ruling: 'This is a clash between cross and ...
Bar Mitzvah in Israel halted after boy found to be wearing 'Christian' prayer shawl
Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
Anglican Church in Australia 'deeply ashamed' about child abuse
Was St Patrick married? This folklore researcher thinks so

Bar Mitzvah in Israel halted after boy found to be wearing 'Christian' prayer shawl

ruth-gledhill Ruth Gledhill Editor

Jewish worshippers in tallit, or prayer shawlsReuters

A bar mitzvah or 'coming of age' ceremony in Israel had to be halted after a rabbi spotted that the 13-year-old boy was wearing a prayer shawl with Christian inscriptions.

A local newspaper, Hashavua, described it as a 'great embarrassment' when the inscriptions were discovered on the prayer shawl or tallit during the service, at the Merom Israel Synagogue in Bat Yam.

A spokesman for the synagogue said the family was not particularly religious, so did not notice the Christian words in the inscription. The synagogue told Israel Today that had the bar mitzvah gone ahead with the boy wearing this prayer shawl, it would have been deemed illicit.

A replacement shawl was provided and the service continued. 

The family wishes its identity kept secret. Many Israeli shops however sell 'messianic' prayer shawls. 

Pastor gives Donald Trump a Jewish prayer shawl - in churchCNN screen shot
Advertisement

Last September, there was controversy after photographs emerged of Donald Trump wearing a traditional Jewish prayer shawl inside a church.  He was presented with the shawl during a visit to the Great Faith Ministries in Detroit, Michigan. He was given the shawl along with a Bible by Detroit pastor Bishop Wayne Jackson, who said: 'This is the Jewish Heritage Study Bible and we have it especially for you, and we have one for your wife. Because when things go down, you can study the word of God. When things seem like it's almost impossible, you read Mark 9:23, "If one canst believe, all things are possible."'

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY