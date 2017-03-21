'Attack on Titan' season 2 spoilers, air date: Animated series comes back on April 1; Eren faces his biggest enemy yet

"Attack on Titan," also known as "Shingeki no Kyojin," premiered its first season back in April 2013 and instantly became a hit, especially among the fans who have read the manga version. After nearly four long years of waiting, fans will finally be able to watch season 2 of the series, as the action-packed animation comes back on April 1.

One of the highlights of season 2 is Eren Yeager, the character who vows to eliminate the Titan species. Eren will gain new powers that will help him in the battle for freedom of humanity from the monsters. According to MobiPicker, the directors of the animated series have revealed that the upcoming season will center more on "strategy and presentation."

In the second season of "Attack on Titan," Eren will also be facing his biggest enemy in the manga series, the Beast Titan. According to Eren's voice actor Yuri Kaji, as reported on iTechPost, the beast will greatly impact the upcoming season's plot as it will be playing the "most important part." The antagonist is not only strong but also intelligent. Its ability to think could possibly contribute to the dangers that may put Eren's life in danger, especially that the beast is said to be his worst enemy yet.

Just like Eren, the Beast Titan is also a shifter. However, it is known as the strongest shifter of its kind, which will make it even more challenging for Eren to defeat. In Hajime Isayama's manga series, which is plenty of pages ahead of the animated version, the major threat to humanity that is the Beast Titan has already killed many of Eren's Survey Corps soldiers. And according to a major spoiler posted on Comic Book, the Beast Titan, whose real name is Zeke Yeager, turns out to be the older half-brother of Eren.

In other news, it has also been reported that the upcoming season will finally share the spotlight to Krista and Ymir, the characters who were nowhere in the focus in season 1. They will have major roles in "Attack on Titan" season 2.