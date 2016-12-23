AskTK: Tim Keller On Dating Advice, Suffering And His Favourite Christmas Movie

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pastor Tim Keller of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. (Facebook/Timothy Keller)

If you could ask Dr Tim Keller just one question, what would it be?

If you're a conservative evangelical, that question may have long kept you up at night. Now however, you can rest and rejoice, because the popular pastor and writer just yesterday participated in another #askTK event on Twitter, where for an hour he fielded questions. The responses he gave ranged from the deep and the challenging to the light-hearted and fun. If you want to know Tim Keller's views on suffering, church, dating, and the latest Star Wars movie, then look no further. Here are some of the best tweets from #AskTK:

Favourite Christmas movie?

An important question for an important man. Keller's choice was actually somewhat surprising, and one that may split the community of Christian Christmas movie connoisseurs.

What are the biggest cultural challenges you forsee for believers in 2017?

It has certainly been an eventful year, full of trial, conflict, and questions for the church. Keller responded:

.In the USA--being peacemakers and being respectful while still holding the truth. https://t.co/9eKq9NamhO — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) December 22, 2016

Best dating advice in three words?What's the key to a successful relationship? What's the secret to love? Dr Keller has three words for you:

.Intentional, Christian, Common "mythos"-- a common thread of things (books, art, landscapes, music, ideas, stories) that move you. https://t.co/xAhYhLvwaA — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) December 22, 2016

What responsib (if any) do white evang Trump voters now have to their sibs of color in christ who feel betrayed? [sic] Keller has mostly avoided the political fray, but the 2016 US election revealed deep divisions not just in America but across the church, particularly on the volatile issue of race. Here Keller offers a thought about how some of that division might be healed:

.To talk and listen to them and don't avoid the subject. https://t.co/lxeKdgB9Fc — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) December 22, 2016

What makes a good church?

A classic question, and one that could divide. Keller kept his advice broad though, and emphasised the important of growth and service.

Any church that rightly preaches the Word, administers the sacraments, and wisely disciplines is a place where you can grow and serve. https://t.co/SUCsVAiGeO — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) December 22, 2016

If God is all-knowing, why did he create a world He knew would suffer?It's been called the biggest objection to belief in God. How can a good God allow suffering? Keller has written much on this, but here is a tweet sized response to the question:

.wrote a book on this-too much to tweet. Whatever reason the world was so worth it he entered into this suffering himself to deal with it https://t.co/pxiVEE26cZ — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) December 22, 2016

Advice for how to be empathetic towards not only those with opposite views, but downright hostile / antagonistic? It's been a divisive year for many, inside and outside of the church. How do we disagree well? Keller says:

.1st even if you are right, you can't prove your views to others. 2nd consider that God has opened your eyes to things. Don't feel superior. https://t.co/2d4lCIdMOR — Timothy Keller (@timkellernyc) December 22, 2016

Do you want to build a snowman? Lastly, Keller was asked, in probably the deepest question of the hour, whether he wanted to build a snowman, a reference of course to the popular song from the Disney movie Frozen. Does Tim Keller want to build a snowman? His answer may upset you.

Other insights of #askTK include the shocking revelation that Keller has not yet seen the new Star Wars film Rogue One, he controversially rates Android over Apple, and – quite impressively – that he can sing all of the musical My Fair Lady by heart.

Is Tim Keller: The Musical on its way in 2017? One can only hope.