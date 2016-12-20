Aggressive Secularism Discriminates Against Christians In The West, Vatican Diplomat Warns

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Vatican, one of whose diplomats has warned of insidious discrimination against Christians in the West. Reuters

A Holy See diplomat has warned that Christians face insidious discrimination, even in the West and countries where they are not obviously persecuted against, the Catholic Herald has reported.

Mgr Janusz Urbanczyk, the Vatican's permanent representative to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), addressed a conference in Vienna on combating intolerance and discrimination against Christians across the OSCE region, which includes 57 countries in Europe, Central Asia and North America.

Urbanczyk said that even though the OSCE region does not see "blatant and violent persecution" of Christians as is witnessed in some parts of the world, "manifestations of intolerance, hate crimes and episodes of violence or vandalism against religious places or objects continue to increase".

He added that "offending, insulting or attacking Christians because of their beliefs and their values, including in the media and in public debate, based on a distorted and misinterpreted concept of freedom of expression, often goes uncontested".

This "worrying trend" involves "aggressively orchestrated actions, especially in the media and in public discourse, against Christians and all others who express peacefully their religious views, traditions and values", he said.

"This seems to be true in particular for those who defend human nature from being reduced to mere matter and from the new ideological colonisation that invades human thought, under the pretence of virtue, modernity and new attitudes, and which is contemptuous of reality as God has created it," Urbanczyk said.

"Freedom of expression on these issues seems to be threatened, and believers who share publicly their convictions are often labelled as intolerant or accused of bigotry," he added.

"The peaceful contribution of religion to public life seems not only to be rejected, but also contested" he said, adding that wherever "fundamental freedoms are questioned, security also can be endangered".

The monsignor called on countries to act decisively to protect Christians "and to address properly, including by adequate legislative measures, all cases of intolerance, discrimination, hate crimes, and violent incidents".

He said that the Vatican also encouraged them "to address the new forms of discrimination, including in the mass media and in public debates, and report and condemn these incidents promptly".

Governments, he said, must ensure an environment "where Christians, as well as all other religious groups, can freely profess and practise their faith".