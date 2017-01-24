70 Thoughts You Have When Reading The Bible
Carey Lodge Christian Today Journalist
- Ooh. The Bible. Haven't read that in a while.
- So much for that New Year's resolution.
- Tonight's the night though, definitely.
- Must just locate it first...
- Where did I last have it?
- Ah yes. The loo.
- Is that acceptable?
- I'll ask my small group.
- Now before I get down to the actual reading part, I really should create an Ideal Reading Atmosphere.
- Let's get Spotify up.
- Holy playlist? Check.
- Now for the candles.
- Lots of candles.
- Ooh. Maybe too many.
- This is fast becoming a fire hazard.
- But soft lighting does make all the difference.
- No one wants to read under a spotlight.
- OK, what next?
- I'll just rearrange these cushions for optimum back support.
- Wouldn't want to cause myself injury now, would I?
- And these blankets – not quite right.
- Something about the colour scheme isn't working for me.
- I can't relax under these conditions.
- Right – that's better.
- You know what, I'd better just check Facebook first.
- If I don't, I'll only be wondering whether I've got any notifications while I'm trying to read and that'll be a distraction.
- Better to get it out of the way first so I can concentrate.
- And then just a little look at Instagram.
- And Twitter.
- But then, seriously. I'm done.
- You know it's been ages since I've looked at my LinkedIn.
- I have approximately 4,000 connection requests.
- It would really be rude to keep them hanging on any longer.
- Ooh what's this? Would I like to endorse Brenda in her presentation skills?
- Well, given that at least three people fell asleep in the last meeting she chaired I'm not sure it's her strong suit.
- John actually fell off his chair.
- Still, anything for you Brenda.
- She does bring in the nice biscuits.
- ANYWAY.
- Back to the Bible.
- That sounds like quite a good learning resource, come to think of it.
- A new commentary featuring pop-culture references for teens who've strayed from the Word.
- Maybe I'll pitch it to someone.
- I'll just write that down so I don't forget it.
- Just need to find a notebook...
- My journal!
- How could I forget that?
- I can't read without my trusty journal by my side in case I need to scribble down any weighty prophetic words from the Lord.
- Or flashes of inspiration, song lyrics, that kind of thing.
- I mean, I've never written a song in my life.
- Still, you never know.
- Hmmm, this journal isn't as full as I remember.
- I've had it for two years and I'm still not a quarter of the way through.
- Jenny in small group has to get a new one every other week.
- And her Bible is falling apart at the seams.
- She's pretty smug about it, actually.
- Maybe I'll just skip a few pages.
- And start writing really big.
- Keep up appearances, you know.
- It feels like this song has been going on for about half an hour.
- Oh no, my mistake. They just all sound exactly the same.
- Skip track.
- And I'll just grab a drink of water.
- It's vital to be well hydrated before diving into the Word.
- I'm sure Tim Keller said that once.
- Living water and all that.
- OK, it's time.
- Let's settle in.
- Lord, speak to me through your written Word.
- Now, where to start...?
This is the valedictory column by Carey Lodge who is leaving Christian Today to work as media officer for World Vision. Find her on Twitter @CareyLodge