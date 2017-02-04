3 Things You Should Always Remember As A Christian

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

We humans are so forgetful that we tend to forget even the most sensible things in life. Examples: A man goes to the office and leaves the car key in the car key entry; a student goes to school and forgets his notebooks; a woman hurriedly orders her latté in a café, then forgets her change at the counter.

Worse, we often forget important things simply because we are preoccupied with less important matters. The man who left the car key didn't forget to ask the secretary for a cup of coffee; the student who left his notebooks didn't leave his smartphone; and the woman who forgot the change didn't forget to ask for no-whip cream, sugar-free latté. Oh yes, we are so distracted.

Forget Me Nots

Knowing that we can be a people that can be easily distracted by the little things in life, it would be good to remember the most important things. As Christians, we aren't exempted: A pastor might forget his preaching notes; a worship leader might forget the lyrics; and the usher might forget to smile because a young child is crying.

Whatever it is that you might forget, make sure that it isn't one of these three things that all of us Christians should always remember.

1. God's Salvation Through Christ's Atoning Sacrifice On The Cross Of Calvary

"Then He took the bread, and when He had given thanks, He broke it and gave it to them, saying, 'This is My body which is given for you. Do this in remembrance of Me.'" (Luke 22:19)

We who believe in Christ must never ever forget that our salvation, freedom, identity as God's children, and purpose in life can only be found in the finished work of Christ on the cross. It is so important to remember that Christ Jesus died and rose again from the grave that the Lord Himself would be the one to remind us of it in the Word.

2. Your Personal Testimony Of God's Goodness To You

"For you were formerly darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light— for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth— 10 proving what is pleasing to the Lord." (Ephesians 5:8-9)

"They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they loved not their lives unto the death." (Revelation 12:11)

We Christians must also never forget the goodness that God has shown to us. Through Christ, God has rescued us and set us free from the grip of sin and Satan, so that we could live free for Him who loved us. The moment we forget that we are already made new in Christ, we're going to be in a whole lot of trouble.

3. Christ's Imminent Return To Earth

"Let us not forsake the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but let us exhort one another, especially as you see the Day approaching." (Hebrews 10:25)

We should always remind ourselves that Christ is coming back for His Bride. Although we are saved and are having a good time living as children of God in this world, we must always remember that we don't belong here. Like Paul, we must be "willing to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord." (see 2 Corinthians 5:8)