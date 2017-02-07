2 Pastors Tortured In Mideast Prison Thought Death Was Near — But Jail Official Frees Them After Dreaming Of Jesus

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Save us!"

Two pastors cried out to Jesus after they were arrested and locked up in a secret jail somewhere in the Middle East just last week, Bibles for Mideast reported.

Pastors Irshad and Munvar were accused of blasphemy against the Islamic prophet and were severely beaten by prison guards.

The two pastors taught they would soon meet a horrific death. After a night of torture, they asked Jesus: "Where are You? Why won't You come and save us? If we have done any sin and iniquities, forgive us and purify us by your precious blood and save us from this situation."

Jesus acted fast.

The following day, a Muslim prison official came to their cell. They thought they were about to receive their death sentence.

To their utter surprise, however, the official sat with them and told them that he had dreamt of Jesus Christ for three straight nights "sitting on a throne with an amazing orb of light rotating around Him."

On the third night, the official said Jesus told him: "My children are being tortured in your jail. I leave them before you. My children are the apple of my eyes."

The dream had such a powerful effect on the official, prompting him to rush to the jail and order the release of the two pastors.

If that's not amazing enough, he also accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal saviour and Lord, asking the two pastors to baptise him, which they did.

Many other Muslims in the Middle East have had visions of Jesus Christ, transforming their lives, as previous reports showed.

"God is moving very powerfully using dreams and visions Muslims are having of the Man in white, of Jesus Himself," author Joel Rosenberg was quoted as saying in a June 2016 report.

Rosenberg cited a recent study showing Muslims turning to Jesus in great numbers.

"From 1960 to 2010, the number of Muslims that have converted to faith in Jesus Christ has grown from fewer than 200,000 to some 10 million people," he said, adding that one reason for this could be the disillusionment of many Muslims from the seemingly unending conflict and bloodshed in the Middle East.

Numerous reports have detailed accounts of Muslims encountering Jesus through dreams, visions, and other ways.