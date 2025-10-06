Why listening matters: A personal reflection

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Over the years, through my work in journalism and in helping to develop materials used in trauma recovery, I have gradually come to appreciate just how powerful listening can be. It is often a quiet, almost hidden act, yet time and again I have seen how simply giving someone space to speak - without interruption or judgement - can bring comfort and even healing. We all long to be heard, and when that happens, something within us begins to mend.

In trauma work, this has long been recognised. Every credible school of psychology places emphasis on the therapist’s ability to listen carefully to what is being said. A traumatic memory loses some of its power when it is shared aloud and truly received by another. The role of the listener is not to provide immediate solutions or corrections but to acknowledge the reality of the pain. From what I have observed, the retelling of a memory, even a painful one, can gradually unburden a person. It is rarely a quick fix - sometimes a story needs to be spoken many times before the emotional charge lessens - but the results can be striking. Often, simply being heard achieves what medication or advice cannot.

I first witnessed this in a striking way during my gap year, when I worked as a ward orderly in an NHS unit for advanced dementia care. Some patients seemed astonishingly serene, responding with smiles and gentle curiosity to those around them. Others, however, were caught in the grip of old trauma. Their minds were tied to memories that had never faded.

One elderly woman, for example, would cry out “Air raid, air raid!” whenever she heard a sudden noise. She had lived through the terror of the Blitz as a child, and the trauma of those nights had left a deep mark. What helped her most was not dismissal or distraction, but listening. By allowing her to voice her fear and gently anchoring her in the present, I saw how a patient ear could bring someone back to safety, without diminishing the reality of their past.

The legacy of wartime trauma is not something confined to hospitals or care homes; it has shaped entire generations. In my own family, I observed this in my grandfather, who survived the sinking of the British hospital ship St David during the Second World War - a long-forgotten tragedy that claimed the lives of many patients and young nurses. The experience left him with memories that never fully left him. Yet, like so many of his contemporaries, he was encouraged after the war to keep silent. Veterans were often told to move on, to bottle up their experiences, to avoid burdening others with their stories. No listening ear was offered, and so the struggle continued inwardly.

The silence imposed on men like my grandfather meant that the trauma did not end with the war itself, but was carried for decades. It is a sobering reminder that when people are denied the chance to be heard, their suffering does not disappear - it simply goes underground.

From these experiences, I have come to see that listening is one of the simplest and yet most important gifts we can offer each other. To acknowledge a person’s story, however painful, is to honour their experience and affirm their humanity.

Left unspoken, trauma festers; brought into the light, it begins to loosen its grip. This is not to romanticise the process - listening can be emotionally demanding, sometimes exhausting - but it is one of the few ways in which real release becomes possible.

As a journalist, I have been drawn to interviews because they offer the chance to listen attentively, often in ways that go beyond words. Good reporting is rarely about imposing one’s own view; it is about giving space for someone to tell their story.

Frequently, it is not only what people say but what they leave unsaid that conveys meaning. A pause, a hesitation, a silence - these can speak as loudly as a direct quote. In broadcast work, I became particularly aware of how cameras and microphones, when used respectfully, can provide a confessional-like space in which people reveal things they might otherwise keep hidden. In that sense, good journalism, at its best, is an act of careful listening.

That connection between listening and confession is not merely metaphorical. In the Catholic tradition, confession depends upon the priest’s attentive presence. It is not an interrogation, but a listening encounter. The priest’s role is to hear - really hear - what is being shared, no matter how shameful or painful, and to hold it within God’s grace. This act of listening does not minimise wrongdoing but allows its burden to be lifted, replaced by absolution and peace. The healing of the soul begins with the assurance that nothing confessed has fallen on deaf ears.

A similar principle can be observed in secular recovery programmes such as the 12-Step model, which relies on anonymity as an essential ingredient for building mutual trust. Participants are encouraged to write an honest and searching inventory of their lives, naming fears, regrets, and wrongdoings. Yet the process is rarely considered complete until the inventory is spoken aloud to another person. It is the act of being listened to - truly listened to - that gives the step its full effect. The listener’s role is not to analyse or judge, but to witness and receive. The release comes in being heard.

Faith can add another dimension to this process. The pioneering psychologist Carl Jung noted that belief in God can be an important component in recovery, offering meaning and resilience where purely clinical approaches may fall short. In Christian faith, this dimension is lived and tangible. God’s listening presence provides a source of comfort and hope that goes beyond human capacity, allowing people to experience both acknowledgment and restoration on a profound level.

When I reflect on Scripture and see Jesus listening before He spoke, it resonates with everything I have observed in life and work. The Lord, who could have answered every question before it was asked, chose instead to hear first. He dignified people by giving them space to speak, even when He already knew their hearts. How often have we read a passage of Scripture ourselves, only to have it pass unnoticed, and then, when it is read aloud in church, suddenly hear it as if for the first time? This simple act of hearing can open our hearts in ways that reading alone sometimes cannot.

If listening can bring about awareness and healing in therapy, in journalism, and in recovery, how much more when it is Spirit-led and Christ-shaped? In the patient attentiveness of Christ, we discover not only a model to follow but also a call to listen with the same love and care that He offers to each of us.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk