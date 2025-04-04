What Netflix’s Adolescence teaches us about faith and the need for a digital detox

(Photo: Netflix)

Social media was created to connect and entertain. But over time, its dark side has become impossible to ignore.

The new hit Netflix series, Adolescence, confronts this reality head-on, exposing the dangerous consequences of unchecked online influence, and offering a timely reminder of why a digital detox can be essential to strengthening our faith.

The four-part series follows Jamie, a troubled teenager struggling with deep feelings of isolation and inadequacy. Incited by misogynistic ideologies from the ‘manosphere’ and overwhelmed by internalised anger, Jamie is accused of committing a shocking act of violence: stabbing a female classmate who embarrassed him in front of their peers. His arrest soon follows, marking a pivotal turning point in his life.

At first glance, this might seem like a cautionary tale strictly for parents and teenagers - a wake-up call to monitor online content more carefully. But Adolescence speaks to all of us, regardless of age or stage in life.

Why? Because every day, we scroll past toxic posts that tell us what success should look like, how much we should earn, why we’re not desirable enough, and what we’re supposedly lacking.

These constant messages mirror the very temptations Jesus faced during His 40-day fast in the wilderness: the lure of wealth, status, and love (Matthew 4:1-11). Like Jesus, we, too, are regularly tempted.

While we may be strong for a time, constant exposure to these voices may begin to shape us. We might not even realise that we’re starting to seek validation in the wrong places until our self-worth is tangled up in the world’s opinions.

That’s why sometimes the most spiritual thing we can do is step away.

Romans 12:2 reminds us, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is - his good, pleasing and perfect will.”

The key to resisting conformity is renewal, and renewal requires stillness, silence, and space. A digital detox creates room for God to speak truth back into our lives.

So how did Jesus overcome temptation? Though fully divine, He was also fully human (Philippians 2:6-7). He felt the pull of every offer Satan made (Hebrews 4:15). But what grounded Him was His unshakable identity as the Son of God (Matthew 3:17).

And here’s the beautiful truth: as Christians, we share in that identity. We are God’s children (Romans 8:16-17).

Our worldview must be rooted in the God who made us. Our heavenly Father knows our needs, and His love is limitless (Matthew 6:31-32 and Psalm 103:11). If He guides us toward something or away from it, we can trust it's for our good (Jeremiah 29:11). And when we forget who we are (because we do forget), we only need to look to the cross. That’s where God’s love was poured out (John 3:16).

Hebrews 13:8 declares, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” That means our identity in Him never shifts, even when our emotions do, or when the algorithm says otherwise.

So, during this digital detox, take time to sit at the feet of Jesus, like Mary of Bethany (Luke 10:39). Soak in His Word. Pour your heart out to Him in prayer. Let Him wash away the digital toxins and renew your mind through the power of the Holy Spirit (Titus 3:5).

We’ve been freed from sin through the cross (Romans 6:6-7), so we don’t need to be confined or defined by worldly opinions.

Jamie’s story is tragic, but it’s also a cautionary tale. That could be any one of us if we’re not careful.

With nearly two weeks left in the Lenten season, maybe now is the time to try a digital detox. Not just for peace of mind, but for the renewal of your soul.