What is the significance of harvest for Christians?

During the start of autumn, it is common that British churches hold a Harvest Festival. The form of the modern Christian harvest festival dates to Victorian times, but the principle behind it has a biblical basis. This is the story …

Harvest Festivals

The word harvest comes from the Old English word “haer fest” which meant autumn. The modern British Harvest Festival as an annual event dates from practices in Devon and Cornwall in the 1840s, rooted in traditional Anglican Thanksgiving services. For some, Harvest Festivals are a nostalgic rural custom. However, the idea of celebrating harvest is deeply rooted in the story of Israel and in ancient and modern Jewish tradition.

Harvest Festivals in the Bible

The phrase “Feast of Harvest” or “Festival of Harvest” or "Harvest Festival" is only found in Exodus 23:16 and 34:22, Numbers 28:26, Deuteronomy 16:10-16 and 2 Chronicles 8:13, depending on the translation. Only the Contemporary English Version (CEV) and in the Good News Bible (GNB) use the specific term “Harvest Festival.” The term is well understood and is used in English-speaking churches to refer to Thanksgiving services for harvest inspired by the Old Testament harvest feasts.

Harvest Festivals have a clear biblical foundation in the agricultural rhythms of the holy land depicted within the Bible. In the Jewish Scriptures (Old Testament) there are three agricultural festivals linked to the harvest. Firstly, the Feast of Firstfruits involved offering the first of the barley harvest, which was the first harvest. Secondly the Feast of Weeks involved offering the first of the wheat harvest. Thirdly the Feast of Tabernacles involved offering the first of the grape and olive harvests, which was the final harvest.

Feast of Firstfruits

The Feast of Firstfruits was a festival which occurred during the Passover celebration. The Feast of Firstfruits was celebrated in the Jewish month Nisan, which is roughly late March to early April. At this feast, the Israelites were to bring the first sheaf of barley to the priest (Leviticus 23:10). They were not allowed to eat any of it until the first portion was taken to the priest, because the first fruits belonged to God (Leviticus 23:14).

Pentecost

Then the Feast of Weeks celebrates the first fruits of the wheat harvest at the start of the harvest (Exodus 23:16; Deuteronomy 16:10). Today Jews call this Shavout. In the New Testament it is called by its Greek name of Pentecost, although some Christians have also traditionally called it Whitsun. The term ‘Pentecost’ is Greek for fiftieth and refers to it being held the day after a week of weeks (i.e. 7 weeks) which makes it the fiftieth day after the Passover. Shavout lasts two days and takes place the 6th and 7th of the Jewish month of Sivan, which falls in late May or early June, which is about when the Christian Pentecost occurs.

Feast of Ingathering

Later came the Harvest Festival or Feast of Ingathering. This is also called the Festival of Tabernacles or Shelters or Booths. Today Jews call it Sukkot. It marked the end of Israel’s annual harvest cycle at the end of the agricultural year. Depending on your Bible translation it is called by various names, but it is called the Harvest Festival in the Good News Bible and the Festival of Harvest in the New Living Translation.

The feast began five days after the Day of Atonement, when the autumn harvest was over. It was a time for celebration as the Israelites celebrated God’s continued provision for them in the current harvest and recalled his protection and provision during the forty years in the wilderness. During these celebrations, people brought offerings to God, recognising that all provision comes from His hand. The Bible states: “Celebrate the Harvest Festival, to honour the Lord your God, by bringing him a freewill offering in proportion to the blessing he has given you” (Deuteronomy 16:10).

The Feast of Tabernacles is on the 15th of the Jewish month of Ethanim, later called Tishri, which falls late September to mid-October, which is also about when Harvest Festivals take place in Britain.

Jesus and Harvest Imagery

Jesus himself attended the Harvest Festival as recorded in John 7:1-13. In the New Testament we find that Jesus often uses harvest imagery in his teaching about the Kingdom of God. He draws on agricultural scenes which were familiar to his hearers. So, we find the parable of the sower (Matthew 13:24), and the parable of wheat and tares (Matthew 13:24-30). These drew on agricultural life to explain spiritual truths.

Spiritual Harvest

Jesus took the idea of harvest to talk of the spiritual harvest of people. He told his disciples that "The harvest is plentiful, but the labourers are few” (Matthew 9:37-38 and Luke 10:2). The spiritual harvest in ourselves is called the Fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). In Revelation he talks of reaping the final harvest with sharp sickles (Revelation 14:14-15), which were tools used for cutting corn.

Conclusion

Harvest Festivals remind us that from the first sheaf to the final ingathering all is a gift from God, meant to be shared and a cause for thanksgiving. Harvest is a co-operation between the creative force of God through nature and human work in harvest, whether on the farm, in the vineyard, or on fishing boats.

Additionally for Christians the idea of harvest has the idea of Christian mission and evangelism to reap a spiritual harvest, sometimes called the Great Commission.

The classic hymn “Come Ye Thankful People, Come” by Henry Alford is widely sung at Harvest Festivals. It connects the agricultural harvest with the spiritual harvest. Verses talk about “all the world is God’s own field, fruit unto His praise to yield” and “Come, with all thine angels, come, raise the glorious harvest-home,” which explicitly refers to the final harvest of souls at the end of time.