What does a welcoming church really look like?

There has long been a theological conversation about how people come to faith in Jesus Christ. For some, it happens through a powerful spiritual encounter. For others, it’s through hearing a sermon, reading Scripture, or witnessing a friend’s transformed life.

But a recent report by the Evangelical Alliance highlights something beautifully simple and often overlooked — people come to Christ through the experience of a welcoming church.

With reports of a 'Quiet Revival' in the UK, this insight couldn’t be timelier.

So, what does a welcoming church look like?

To answer that, we must start with its leader — Jesus Christ (Ephesians 5:23). Though He is the Son of the Most High, Jesus led the early Church with humility as servant-leader (Philippians 2:7-8; Mark 10:45).

He didn’t demand applause or position; He knelt to wash feet (John 13:14). He didn’t keep His distance; He walked alongside people in their pain, their need, and their questioning (Matthew 14:14; Matthew 11:28).

Like a good shepherd, He knew His followers personally (John 10:14). He met them where they were, cared for their needs, and welcomed them with open arms — whether they were tax collectors, fishermen, or outcasts (Matthew 9:11-12; Luke 18:16; Luke 19:10).

Essentially, Jesus loved the church (Ephesians 5:25). Therefore, churches that want to be welcoming also need to love newcomers in the same way Jesus loved the church and the people outside it.

And that love begins when someone walks through the entrance.

A Welcoming Church Sees People

Most people who come to church are hoping, even quietly, to be seen, valued, and included. Just like you’d warmly greet a guest in your home, churches should have warm and attentive greeters who aren’t just passing out flyers but engaging with visitors personally — offering to show them around, introducing them to others, and genuinely listening to their stories. Newcomers should be gently drawn into conversation, not ignored or rushed.

Church leaders play a vital role here. They set the tone - a welcoming church is led by people who are approachable, not distant. Leaders shouldn’t wait to be greeted; they should be the first to greet. From a friendly word after service to offering prayer or counsel when needed, this kind of leadership makes people feel not like spectators, but like part of a spiritual family. Being accessible shows that leadership isn’t just about preaching, but shepherding.

Radical Hospitality

Scripture exhorts us to love strangers without hesitation or complaint. As 1 Peter 4:9 says, “Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling,” and Hebrews 13:2 reminds us, “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing so some have entertained angels without knowing it.”

A welcoming church gives without expecting — a meal after service, a lift home, a follow-up call just to say, “Thanks for coming.” There should be no pressure to give, join, or commit right away — only a gracious invitation to belong.

Real Representation

People are more likely to feel at home in a church where they see and hear stories that reflect their own.

That might mean hearing testimonies that are raw and real — not polished perfection, but vulnerability that points to God’s grace. It includes steps like having ramps and elevators for accessibility, or offering multilingual services when needed.

This diversity displays the unity we have in Christ, who welcomes all – “There is neither Jew nor Greek ... for you are all one in Christ Jesus" (Galatians 3:28).

No Judgement, just Grace

No one wants to return to a place where they feel judged. A welcoming church is one where people feel safe to bring their doubts, wounds, and questions, and marked by transparent leadership and a deep respect for cultural, generational, and stylistic differences.

Romans 8:1 tells us, “There is no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” That must be more than a memory verse; it should be a felt reality.

A culture of grace allows people to show up as they are and trust that the Holy Spirit will do the work of transformation over time. It’s in this environment that true spiritual growth begins.

Invitation to Participate

Beyond simply receiving people, a welcoming church also includes them. True belonging comes when people are invited to participate.

As we get to know newcomers, we begin to learn about their passions and gifts. These can be joyfully invited into the building of the church through ministry, worship, small groups, or support spaces like grief counselling, parenting groups, or youth mentoring.

This isn’t just activity, it’s community. It’s love in action.

A Final Word: Let People Meet Jesus through Us

Ultimately, when someone walks into a church, they should feel like they’re encountering Jesus Himself.

We can't deny that too many people have experienced hurt and disappointment at the hands of the Church. We can and must do better to show the world what the love of God really looks like.

As 1 Peter 5:2 urges, “Be shepherds of God’s flock… not because you must, but because you are willing … eager to serve.” And as Galatians 6:10 reminds us, “Let us not grow weary in doing good… as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone."

Let our welcome be a doorway to salvation. Let’s be the kind of Church that welcomes like Christ.