What can the CofE learn from Pope Francis?

When Pope Francis stood on the balcony of St Peter’s in Rome in March 2013, after he had been elected to the role, he said that the cardinals “had gone to the ends of the earth” to find their new pontiff.

They had elected the first Pope from the Global South, from Buenos Aires in Argentina, many thousands of miles away from the Eternal City and the corridors of the Vatican. They bravely chose a man from the margins, a godly man who embraced and encouraged other people on the edges of society.

The cardinals’ choice proved to be a wise one, and now the world mourns the death of a man being recalled for his humility, his concern for the poor and his desire to be a peacemaker. A man troubled by the environmental challenges facing our world – and knowing that global warming often impacts most profoundly the world’s poorest communities.

So, as the Church of England continues its lengthy process to appoint a new Archbishop of Canterbury, are there lessons it could learn from Pope Francis? Well, maybe.

Leaving aside the speed with which the Roman Catholic Church moves to elect its new leader, the CofE might also reflect on the choice of Pope Francis.

The cardinals, in choosing a Jesuit from the distant metropolis of Buenos Aires, were willing to think – and pray – outside the box. They chose someone from the margins, who would go on to make a significant impact at the core of the Roman Catholic Church.

Given that the Archbishop of Canterbury will also be head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, is it time for serious consideration to be given to a bishop from outside the UK? Might that be the holy wind of change that could revitalise both the CofE and its global partners?

And is it time for a woman, or a non-white person, or someone much younger than those usually called to this role, to be chosen? Maybe, just maybe, it is.

The Catholic Church took a ‘godly chance’ on Pope Francis, and their choice proved to be Holy Spirit-inspired and wise.

Now the Church of England – embroiled in safeguarding challenges, rows over sexual ethics and being left behind by growth in other denominations – has a chance to make a brave choice.

I’m wondering whether the next Archbishop of Canterbury is someone who, even now, is being prepared by God for the role. Someone, perhaps, who most Anglicans would never have heard of. Someone whose appointment will take people by surprise.

Is it time for the selectors to be bold, to take a lead from the cardinals’ deliberations and chose someone ‘from the margins’ or the ends of the world? A person who, under God, could bring new energy and purpose to a Church needing to speak confidently to our 21st century world.

I think it could well be …

Rev Peter Crumpler is a Church of England minister in St Albans, Herts, UK, and a former communications director with the CofE.