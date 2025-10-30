University of Sheffield slaps 'trigger warning' on the Bible

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The University of Sheffield has been criticised for placing a trigger warning on the Bible and for apparently erroneously claiming that the gospel accounts of the life of Jesus contain “graphic bodily injury and sexual violence”.

Using a Freedom of Information laws, the Mail on Sunday said it had obtained a copy of the guidance that is being issued to students of English literature.

Students are warned that the Bible contains scenes of murder and violence, with the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, singled out, according to the Mail, for “graphic bodily injury and sexual violence”.

The Bible as a whole does indeed include scene of murder, violence and sexual violence, but these are typically found in the Old Testament. The New Testament describes the crucifixion of Jesus, undoubtedly an act of violence, but in restrained language.

There is also no “sexual violence” in the Gospel accounts. The closest the Gospels come to sexual content is when a woman is brought before Jesus and accused of being caught committing adultery “in the very act”.

Jesus is implied to be naked when he is crucified, but there is no suggestion in the texts that this has any sexual connotations.

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, told the Mail, “Applying trigger warnings to salvation narratives that have shaped our civilisation is not only misguided, but absurd.

"Singling out the Bible in this way is discriminatory and deeply ill-informed.

"To suggest that the crucifixion story involves ‘sexual violence’ is not just inaccurate, it’s a profound misreading of the text.

"The account of Jesus’s death is not a tale of trauma, it is the ultimate expression of love, sacrifice, and redemption, central to the Christian faith.”

The University of Sheffield said: "A content note is a standard academic tool used to signpost when sensitive or graphic content will be discussed. It’s purpose is to ensure subjects can be highlighted and discussed openly and critically, while preparing students who might find such details difficult."