Under-16s social media ban is ‘not a silver bullet'

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The UK Evangelical Alliance says social media causes “real harm” to young people, but a government ban is no “silver bullet” for protecting them.

The government announced June 15 that “children will be given back their childhoods” with the news that people younger than 16 would face a ban on using social media platforms “with less time for scrolling and more time for play.”

Announcing the ban, the government planned to echo the same model used in Australia for a social media ban. This includes age-assurance measures designed to support compliance and deter children from bypassing safeguards.

“This would capture user-to-user platforms, whose purpose is to enable social interaction and which allow users to post material, alongside algorithms,” the government said.

“The ban will therefore include platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X. We do not intend for messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal to be included in the social media ban.”

The UK’s restrictions follow a growing global response from governments concerned about social media’s impact on children.

Reuters reported that authorities in several countries, including Australia, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, India, Malaysia, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and the European Union, have introduced restrictions on young people’s use of social media.

The UK government said its own plans will set a “new normal for future generations” by “kickstarting a cultural shift and driving forward the government’s fight to give every child the best start in life.”

The plans also include restrictions on livestreaming and features that allow children to communicate with strangers.

“These restrictions — which together with the ban go further than protections introduced by any other country — will apply to a wider range of online services, including on gaming sites,” the government said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said parents want to keep their kids safe and happy, but the online world has made that harder than ever.

“I’ve heard firsthand from families crying out for change and we will do right by them,” Starmer said.

“That’s why we’re going further than any country in the world by banning social media for under-16s and putting wider protections in place to give kids their childhood back.

“This is a line in the sand. Tech giants had their chance and failed, but we’re stepping in to protect children, back parents and set a new normal for future generations.”

AI “romantic companion” chatbots — designed to simulate romantic or sexual relationships and roleplay scenarios — will be restricted to users 18 and older, according to the government.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall called the move a “bold and significant step” in creating a safer and healthier online environment for children and future generations.

“Tech companies have had countless opportunities to keep children safe, yet they have failed to act,” Kendall said.

“That is why we are taking power away from the tech giants and putting it back in parents’ hands.

“My driving force has always been to give every child, from every background, the best possible start in life. That is what these regulations will deliver.”

Mark Gilmore, policy adviser at the UK Evangelical Alliance (UK EA), told Christian Daily International that the social media ban is unlikely to have the desired effect in protecting children.

“A social media ban is not a silver bullet, and many young people will find ways around it,” Gilmore said.

“But social media has caused real harm to children's wellbeing, relationships and safety. The Evangelical Alliance has consistently called for even stronger accountability of tech companies, and has been responding to consultations and engaging with MPs to advocate for better online safety.”

Gilmore said the UK EA believes young people are made for real relationships with God and one another.

“As these changes take effect, churches have an opportunity to invest in young people through spaces that offer genuine friendship, belonging and support,” he added.

© Christian Daily International