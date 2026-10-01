Ukrainian churches appeal for aid in starving Oleshky

War damage in Oleshky. (Photo: YouTube/DW)

The Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations (UCCRO) has appealed to the Pope, World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) and the World Council of Churches (WCC) to intervene in what they say is a “humanitarian catastrophe” in Oleshky in the Kherson Oblast of Ukraine.

Oleshky has been occupied by Russian forces for most of the current conflict. Both Russia and Ukraine claim the Kherson Oblast as part of their sovereign territory, although neither side fully controls it.

UCCRO said that at present thousands of people in Oleshky are at risk of starving to death, with the last delivery of food supplies taking place in May. Additionally, UCCRO accused Russian forces of preventing civilians from leaving the city, despite starvation conditions.

In their appeal to the worldwide Christian community, UCCRO said, “These are civilians who face the daily threat of shelling and drone attacks and are deprived of food, drinking water, medicines, and other essential assistance.

"The city’s critical infrastructure has been virtually destroyed, and electricity and gas supplies are unavailable.”

The appeal continued, “The Ukrainian side has been continuously informing various international organizations about the critical situation in Oleshky and calling for appropriate assistance to be provided to the people in order to prevent mass loss of life.”

Both sides in the conflict have blamed the other for the appalling conditions in Oleshky.

UCCRO said Russia was “exploiting the humanitarian catastrophe for propaganda purposes, spreading blatant manipulation and falsehoods".

"Russia has repeatedly disregarded international humanitarian law, subjecting the residents of Oleshky to suffering and starvation," it said.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described the situation as “critical”, but blamed Ukraine, saying that supply deliveries were being hampered by Ukrainian drone attacks.

In response to the appeal from UCCRO, Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, moderator of the WCC central committee, said there was “no justification” for Russia preventing aid going in and people coming out.

“Reports by Ukraine officials, human rights organizations, and international media confirm that since the end of May 2026 no food supplies were delivered to the area anymore," he said.

“All residents of Oleshky, especially the children and the elderly, must have access to the necessities of daily life. Oleshky stands for many more daily victims of this war. We pray for the end of the violence and for a change of heart of those who are responsible for it.”