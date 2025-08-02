Theology students drop by a third in Germany

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Figures from Germany suggest a steep decline in the number of students opting to study theology.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed that in the 2023/24 winter term there were 7,900 students enrolled on Protestant theology courses, with an additional 5,400 signed up to study Catholic theology, Evangelical Focus reports.

The Protestant figures are down by approximately 35 per cent, while Catholic numbers declined similarly by 30 per cent. The last time the figures rose was in 2018.

The data suggests that the number of people actually graduating from such courses is also in significant decline. From 2018 to 2023 the number of graduates from Protestant theology courses fell from 400 to 262, while the Catholic numbers dropped from 271 to 171.

The researchers behind the data note that the decline is bad for the health of the churches. New churches cannot be planted without new church leaders and even existing churches struggle to find new leadership when an aging pastor moves on.

The decline in theology students is by no means confined to Germany. It was reported this week that one of Britain’s best known theology schools, Spurgeon’s College, is closing its doors with immediate effect after 169 years. The college was founded by the noted preacher Charles Haddon Spurgeon, known as the “Prince of Preachers”.

A statement by the Board of Trustees said, "Like many higher education institutions—particularly within the Theology sector—Spurgeon’s College has faced significant financial challenges for several years, driven by declining student numbers and an increasingly complex and difficult financial landscape."

The picture in the US appears to be more mixed, with the Association of Theological Schools reporting a 3.2 per cent decline in attendance at Evangelical seminaries, but a rise of 2.6 per cent at schools connected with the Roman Catholic and Orthodox Churches.