The good news about repentance

“Repentance.” It’s a word most of us have heard countless times in church. Yet beyond the religious familiarity, repentance is not about shame or despair—it is the doorway into life with Christ. True repentance begins with sorrow over sin, but it does not leave us there. It draws us back to redemption in God’s love.

Paul writes in 2 Corinthians 7:10, “Godly sorrow brings repentance that leads to salvation and leaves no regret, but worldly sorrow brings death.”

As believers, we already stand saved – heaven itself rejoiced the moment you received Jesus as Lord and Saviour (Luke 15:7,10). Yet, you have to admit that even after salvation, life didn’t suddenly become effortless or flawless. The truth settles in; you still wrestle with sin.

And in many ways, that struggle feels heavier now, because the Holy Spirit dwells within us, making our awareness of sin sharper (1 Corinthians 3:16). The Spirit of truth lovingly convicts us when we drift from God’s ways (John 16:8). This deeper awareness of how far we fall short can stir sorrow in our hearts, but the Spirit’s voice never condemns. Instead, He gently points us back to the truth and draws us into God’s grace (John 14:26; John 16:13). Such godly sorrow is meant to lead us to repentance, not despair.

Yet if we’re honest, the Holy Spirit’s voice is not the only one we hear. There is another voice - often louder - that accuses, attacks, and condemns. This is the voice of Satan. His goal is to steal, kill, and destroy the peace, joy, and hope we have in Christ (John 10:10). He whispers lies (John 8:44), trying to convince us that our struggles define us forever - that we will never be sanctified, that we are unworthy of God’s love and grace, that God has abandoned us. He twists our weaknesses into shame, telling us we are too broken, too selfish, too far gone to be loved and saved.

This is worldly sorrow. Instead of turning us toward God, it drives us away from Him, toward isolation, hopelessness and ultimately, eternal death.

Yet the truth of God’s Word silences those lies. Hear again, dear reader, the promise of Romans 8:38–39, “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Yes, we are undeserving (Romans 3:23). Yet God’s love does not waver (Jeremiah 31:3). He loves you unconditionally (Romans 5:8). His grace covers every sin (Romans 5:20). He has never abandoned you and always wants you to return to Him (Hebrews 13:5; Luke 15). His Spirit continues the good work He began in you, shaping you for His glory (Philippians 1:6). As Paul also reminds us in Romans 8:30, “Those He predestined, He also called; those He called, He also justified; those He justified, He also glorified.”

So, when sorrow over sin grips your heart, let it be the kind that leads you back to the Father. Lift your eyes from the accuser to the cross. Remember that in Christ you are never abandoned, never unloved, never beyond redemption.

Stay in Him, and He will stay in you (John 15). Repentance is not about running from God in shame—it’s about returning to Him in trust and humility, again and again, until the day He completes His work in you.