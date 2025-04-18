Supreme Court ruling on gender is welcome, but it should never have come to this

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The decision of the Supreme Court to rule that men are men and women are women has been described by some as a “victory for common sense”.

The decision mirrors Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that there are only two genders in the US, which was similarly praised as a great victory.

In a sense this is true, but the fact that this even became an issue shows just how far we have fallen. It should never have got to the point where this was necessary at all.

The sad fact is that “common sense” is no longer common for a large number of people, many of them in positions of power.

Alexander the Great is said to have commented that the people of Asia became slaves because they could not pronounce the word “no”.

For decades now the number of people in this country who are willing to say “no” has dwindled so significantly that the most demented ideas of what is now called “woke” were simply accepted for fear of offending or invalidating people who needed to hear that powerful, one-syllable word. Those who did dare to say no - many of them Christians - often paid a heavy price, losing their jobs and being dragged through the courts for years on end with very few standing by their side to support them.

We can be thankful that the Supreme Court has now intervened on the side of sanity, and we can further hope that it helps to undo some of the madness that has come to be a regular part of British society.

Together with the Cass Report, this may signal more protection for children from activists who for some reason seem to want children to damage their minds and bodies by changing gender, all at a time when they are at their most vulnerable and impressionable.

Does this ruling and events like it is represent the beginning of a return to sanity?

Remember, we still live in a country where offering to talk to people outside an abortion clinic - and even worse, standing holding a completely innocuous sign - can get you arrested, and where the Supreme Governor of the Church of England used his Easter message to praise Islam and Judaism, to name but a few points of concern.

Clearly there is a lot to be done to have any hope of building Jerusalem in “England’s green and pleasant land”.