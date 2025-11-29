Sudanese refugee threatened to stab preacher at London’s Speakers’ Corner

Southwark Crown Court in London (Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Sudanese refugee threatened to stab a Christian street preacher at Speakers' Corner in London earlier this year, a court has heard.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Ahmed Mohammed, 34, became angry while Daniel Ayettey was preaching to a crowd at the famous spot in Hyde Park on a Sunday afternoon in May.

Mohammed asked Ayettey, “What would you like to happen in my life?”, to which the preacher responded, “I would like to have the Lord in your life.”

During his trial, Nicholas Mesure for the prosecution said that Ayettey's reply "seemed to be the catalyst" because "it very quickly changed Mr Mohammed’s demeanour and he became very angry", The Times reports.

Mohammed then tried to pull Ayettey off his ladder before running away. He later returned with a knife and told Ayettey, “I am going to stab you.”

The prosecution said that some people at the scene, "including Muslims", had tried to persuade Mr Ayettey not to call the police.

Officers arrested Mohammed but he refused to be interviewed.

Following his trial, he was found guilty of a knife offence, which carries a prison sentence of up to four years.

Sentencing has been adjourned until December 12 while the probation service decides whether he is suitable for an alcohol treatment plan.

Ayettey is not the first preacher to be threatened at Speakers' Corner. Hatun Tash was stabbed there in broad daylight in 2021 while she publicly critiqued Islam. The perpetrator has never been caught.