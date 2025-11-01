Study reveals hopes for the future but reservations about Church’s readiness for a changing world

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Lausanne Movement has released its Global Voices Report, a wide-ranging snapshot of how Christian leaders see the state of the Church and the future of mission.

The study, compiled by Lausanne’s new LIGHT department (Lausanne Insights for Global Horizons and Trends), draws on responses from 1,030 leaders in 119 countries across churches, parachurches, theological educational institutions, and the marketplace.

Younger respondents, Gen Z and Millennials in particular, expect Christianity’s societal influence to grow and see fresh openings to advance the Great Commission.

At the same time, many say the Church is underprepared for fast-moving cultural and technological shifts.

“When we listen to one another, we begin to see the whole body of Christ more clearly,” the report notes, framing the project as a long-term effort to pair hard data with on-the-ground experience.

Leaders around the world pointed to a common set of driving forces that they believe will most strongly influence the future of global mission.

At the top of the list was collaboration and partnership, with many emphasising that “no single denomination, organization, or region can accomplish” the Great Commission alone.

A South Asian respondent commented: “Collaboration is no longer optional – it is obedience.”

Deeper discipleship and creative use of digital technology were identified as additional catalysts for the global mission.

Leaders called for a refreshed concentration on forming mature, resilient believers who can stand firm in an age of cultural pressure, and for creative use of digital tools as a force-multiplier for evangelism, communication, and spiritual growth.

Marketplace ministry and youth engagement were two additional areas that consistently appeared across regions.

Many respondents described the workplace as one of the most strategic arenas for witness, where faith and daily life intersect.

Meanwhile, leaders spoke of a growing urgency to invest in young people—not simply as future leaders, but as catalysts for mission today.

“Young people are discipled by YouTube more than by pastors. The Church must step into that gap,” a respondent stated.

Another said: “If we fail to disciple Gen Z, we lose the future of the Church.”

Together, these five catalysts—collaboration, discipleship, digital innovation, marketplace ministry, and youth engagement—reflect a shared vision for a church that is younger, more connected, and more holistic in its witness to Christ

The vast majority of respondents (95%) affirmed digital spaces as a bona fide mission field and urged the Church to increase its commitment and resources toward advancing the Great Commission in digital spaces —though many doubt the Church currently reflects Jesus online with authenticity and depth.

Despite that doubt, many leaders are personally stepping forward, experimenting, and finding new ways to represent Christ in digital spaces.

Throughout most regions, more than 85% of leaders said they are already engaging in digital faith-sharing, with the highest engagement reported in North America (95%) and Africa (93%).

Even in East and Southeast Asia—where participation was lowest at 84%—most are still active online.

“Digital space is the new village square—where people gather, argue, laugh, and learn,” shared an African leader. “If the church is absent there, then it is absent from where life is actually happening.”

Across regions, respondents said the most trusted messengers of the gospel are ordinary Christians living their faith in daily life.

Secondary trusted voices varied: Christian creatives were prominent in North America and parts of Asia, while pastors ranked highest after everyday believers across much of Africa and Asia.

Trust in Christianity’s public witness - measured on a 10-point scale - diverges by region: Africa 7.4; South Asia 7.1; Latin America 6.6; East/Southeast Asia 5.7; North America 4.5; Europe/Eurasia/Oceania 3.9.

Leaders also identified a combination of external pressures and internal weaknesses as the greatest barriers to gospel witness today.

Among the external challenges, they pointed to the growing influence of secularisation, deepening political and social polarisation, and a widespread decline in societal trust.

Internally, many highlighted moral lapses and integrity breaches within church leadership, which have severely undermined the Church’s credibility.

In addition, regional challenges such as religious persecution—particularly in South Asia—and ongoing debates around gender and sexuality - in Europe, East Asia and Latin America - were cited as significant factors shaping the church’s ability to engage effectively in mission.

Only 30% voiced high assurance that the worldwide Church is advancing meaningfully in fulfilling the Great Commission, and about half said the Commission is a low or non-priority for most Christians in their countries—highlighting a gap between leadership intent and grassroots engagement.

Across income levels, those in higher income groups were seen as the most underserved or hardest to reach with the Gospel.

Leaders also flagged ongoing disparities with younger and older generations, people with disabilities, diaspora communities, and—despite decades of emphasis—unreached and unengaged peoples.

Many leaders expressed uncertainty about the Church’s ability to navigate the complex realities of today’s world.

They voiced particular concern over the Church’s readiness to engage thoughtfully with digital transformation and artificial intelligence, especially regarding their ethical, pastoral, and theological implications.

There was also widespread recognition that the Church often struggles to respond effectively to cultural conversations around identity, gender, and mental health, areas where compassion and biblical clarity must meet.

Respondents observed that the growth of the Global South and the rise in migration have opened extraordinary new doors for mission. However, there is concern that many churches still lack the capacity and cross-cultural awareness needed to engage these changes with intentionality and effectiveness.

“Young leaders are more aware of these global shifts, but they feel the Church is moving too slowly,” said the report.

The report calls for a Church that is globally minded, culturally aware, and theologically grounded, capable of credible witness amid rapid change.

“There is a new hope in the future of the Church across the globe,” the report stated.