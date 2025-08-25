Street preacher accused of making offensive comments towards Jews is acquitted

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A 75-year-old Christian street preacher has been acquitted after he was prosecuted for allegedly making offensive remarks about the Jewish community.

Allegations were made against Michael Jones, 75, while he was street preaching in Beverley, east Yorkshire, on 1 December 2023.

He denied the allegations, pointing to evidence of his longstanding support for Jews and Israel, including regular donations to charities such as Vision for Israel, The Joseph Storehouse Trust, and Christian Friends of Israel, and correspondence with Jewish organisations and community leaders affirming his commitment to interfaith respect and humanitarian aid.

Jones, who was supported by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), was cleared on appeal last week following an earlier conviction by lay magistrates.

His defence argued that there was no credible evidence, such as CCTV footage, to substantiate the claims against him, and suggested that they had stemmed from an anti-Christian heckler who had misinterpreted his pro-Jewish teaching.

Following the appeal ruling, Jones expressed gratitude to supporters and reaffirmed his commitment to interfaith solidarity.

“I have always believed in the importance of supporting Israel and the Jewish people,” he said. “I am thankful that the truth has prevailed.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the CLC, said: “If the Christian Legal Centre were not here to stand with street preachers who are falsely accused and wrongly prosecuted, many would face unjust convictions. Our work is vital to protecting Christian freedom and the right to speak truth in public.

“These cases are not just about individuals, they are about the future of Christian freedom and free speech in our nation. We must remain vigilant, because the gospel must never be silenced.”