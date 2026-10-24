Sharing your faith: practical tips for evangelism

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Sharing your faith, or evangelising, is not always an easy experience. For those of us who are not naturally extroverted or confident in public speaking, talking about our faith with people close to us, let alone complete strangers, can be nerve-wracking.

Nonetheless, sharing the gospel is something all Christians have been called to participate in through the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19-20), regardless of our personality, intellectual knowledge or position within the church.

As someone who regularly participates in street evangelism and teaches the Bible to young people, I have learnt a few lessons along the way. Here are some practical tips that may help you grow in confidence and approach evangelism with greater love, wisdom and faith.

1. Prepare yourself spiritually

First and foremost, it is important to remember that someone’s spiritual growth or acceptance of Christ is ultimately not within our control. Faith is a gift from God, and it is by His grace that hearts are transformed (Ephesians 2:8-9; John 6:44). Our responsibility is to faithfully share the gospel while humbly entrusting the outcome into His hands (Romans 10:14-15).

So, pray. Pray for the people you will encounter, for wisdom in your conversations and for the Holy Spirit to guide you (Colossians 4:3-4; James 1:5; Luke 12:12).

Read your Bible regularly, not simply to accumulate knowledge or prepare answers, but to know God more deeply through His Word (2 Timothy 3:16-17; Psalm 119:11). The more His Word dwells in your heart, the more naturally it will flow into your conversations (Colossians 3:16; Matthew 12:34).

Above all, learn to rely on the Holy Spirit rather than your own intellect, eloquence or comfort. As Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 3:6, one person plants, another waters, but it is God who gives the growth.

2. People are not as scary as they seem

One thing I have learnt through evangelism is that people are often not as intimidating as we imagine. Despite our different backgrounds and beliefs, we are all human beings searching for something, whether that is meaning, love, belonging or purpose.

If a friend, colleague or family member comes to you for advice or shares something they are struggling with, this can be a natural opportunity to explain how your faith has helped you through similar experiences.

And when approaching strangers, you may be surprised by how open some people are to conversations about faith. Many actually know very little about the Bible beyond what they have encountered through popular culture, the media or secular perspectives. Others may have genuine questions but hesitate to ask them for fear of sounding ignorant or offensive.

Rather than assuming someone will be hostile or uninterested, approach them with openness and a willingness to listen. You may discover that they are more curious than you expected.

3. Help people understand why they need Jesus and the Church

A common response I encounter is something along the lines of, “If Christianity makes you happy, that's great, but it’s just not for me.” Others may say that they are not religious but respect all religions because they encourage people to do good.

These responses offer opportunities to explain that Christianity is not simply about personal happiness, moral improvement or following another set of religious rules. At its heart, the Christian faith is about a relationship with God, founded on His love and truth (John 17:3; 1 John 4:9-10).

The gospel is for everyone because we all fall short and need God’s grace (Romans 3:23). Jesus did not come merely to make our lives more comfortable, but to reconcile us to God and give us new life (2 Corinthians 5:18-19; John 10:10).

Some people may argue that life has no ultimate meaning and that they do not need one to live. Yet even this outlook often involves living according to certain values, purposes or convictions. This can open a thoughtful conversation about where we find meaning and what ultimately gives our lives direction.

Others may already consider themselves Christians because they were baptised as children, grew up in a Christian household or attend church with their families on special occasions. While these experiences can be meaningful, we can gently help them understand that being a Christian is more than a religious identity or tradition. It is about personally knowing and following Jesus Christ, placing our faith in Him and allowing His Word to transform how we live (Galatians 2:20; Romans 12:2; John 8:31-32). As Jesus taught, we must be born again (John 3:3).

Others may distrust the Church as an institution, perhaps because of negative experiences or the failures of Christians. We should not dismiss these concerns. Instead, we can help them understand what the Church is called to be: not merely an institution or building, but a family of believers united in Christ, growing together in love and truth, working towards the establishment of His Kingdom (Ephesians 2:19-22; 1 Corinthians 12:12-13; Ephesians 4:15-16).

4. Be humble and gentle

Evangelism should never come across as though we are morally or spiritually superior to the people we are speaking to. We are not sharing the gospel because we are better than others, but because we ourselves have received the grace and mercy of God (1 Corinthians 15:10; Ephesians 2:4-5).

We are all people in need of something this world cannot ultimately provide, and we all need the saving love of Christ (John 6:35). As 1 Peter 3:15 reminds us, we should be prepared to give an answer for the hope we have but always do so with gentleness and respect.

Even when someone responds rudely or dismissively, resist the temptation to respond in the same way. Instead, remain calm and gracious, remembering that “a gentle answer turns away wrath” (Proverbs 15:1).

Our attitude matters just as much as our words. We should approach others not with pride or a desire to win arguments, but with genuine humility, compassion and love (Colossians 4:5-6; Micah 6:8).

5. Be patient, listen and make room for questions

Patience and respect are especially important when sharing the gospel with young people. Trust me, they will have many questions!

Some may struggle to trust the Bible or believe in God. Others may have experienced hurt, disappointment or hypocrisy within the Church. Some may simply be confused about what Christianity teaches.

Take their questions seriously, even when they challenge your own understanding. Create an environment where they feel comfortable expressing their doubts without fear of being judged or dismissed.

Rather than overwhelming them with everything you know about the Bible, take time to understand where they are coming from and respond thoughtfully. It is also perfectly fine to admit when you do not know the answer to something.

As Christian apologist John Lennox advises, you can offer to look into the question and return to discuss it another time. This not only demonstrates humility but also shows the person that you genuinely value their questions and are willing to make the effort to explore them together.

Remember that spiritual growth takes time (1 Corinthians 3:6-7; 1 Peter 2:2). Not everyone will understand or accept the gospel immediately, and we should not expect them to (John 16:12; Acts 17:32-34).

Continue to show them patience and kindness, even when progress seems slow. Love them faithfully, following the example of Jesus, who loved His disciples to the very end (John 13:1).

6. Remember that rejection is okay

If you participate in street evangelism, you will quickly realise that rejection is a normal part of the experience.

In my experience, perhaps eight out of ten people you approach may decline a conversation, whether because they are busy, uninterested or simply uncomfortable discussing religion. And that's okay, don’t take it personally.

We should respect their decision rather than pressure them into continuing a conversation. If appropriate, you could offer them a flyer with more information in case they change their mind later.

Remember, our calling is to faithfully share the good news, not to force people to accept it (Mark 16:15; Romans 10:14-15). Even Jesus encountered people who rejected His message.

A conversation that lasts only a few seconds may seem insignificant, but we do not always know how God might work through even the smallest encounter (Isaiah 55:11).

7. Never underestimate the power of your personal testimony

Sometimes, we become so concerned with having the right theological answers or constructing convincing intellectual arguments that we overlook one of the simplest ways to share our faith: telling others what God has done in our lives.

As Christian apologist John Lennox has encouraged, we can simply testify to what God has done for us.

Intellectual discussions certainly have their place, particularly when someone is wrestling with difficult questions about Christianity. But personal testimonies can communicate something that arguments alone may not: the lived reality of faith.

You do not need an extraordinary or dramatic conversion story. Perhaps God gave you peace during a difficult season, helped you overcome a struggle, or transformed the way you view yourself and others.

These experiences matter. Like the man healed by Jesus in John 9:25, who testified to what he had personally experienced, we can speak sincerely about the difference Christ has made in our lives.

8. Most importantly, become their friend

Evangelism is not simply about approaching someone, sharing a message and moving on. It is also about building genuine relationships rooted in love.

Jesus Himself called His disciples His friends (John 15:15). He spent time with them, taught them, listened to them, cared for them and patiently guided them. In the same way, seek to become someone others can genuinely trust.

Take an interest in their lives, support them through difficulties and be present for them, not merely because you hope they will become Christians, but because you sincerely care about them. Pray for them and, when they are comfortable, pray with them.

Most importantly, lead by example. Jesus is the Word made flesh (John 1:14), and as His followers, our words and actions should reflect the truth we profess (James 1:22; 1 John 3:18). People will often understand the reality and weight of our faith not simply through what we teach, but through how we live, how we treat others and how we respond to life’s challenges (Matthew 5:16; 1 Peter 2:12).

Our lives should bear witness to the love, patience, humility and grace of Christ ((Galatians 5:22-23; Colossians 3:12-14; 2 Corinthians 3:2-3).

9. You don’t have to do it alone

Finally, if evangelising still feels intimidating, consider going with another Christian for encouragement and support.

Ecclesiastes 4:9 reminds us that “two are better than one,” and we also see Jesus sending His disciples out two by two (Mark 6:7).

Having someone alongside you can make approaching strangers less daunting. You can encourage one another, learn from each other’s conversations and pray together before and after evangelism.

Over time, as you gain experience and confidence, you may find that what once seemed frightening becomes a joyful opportunity to share the love of Christ with others.

Final encouragement

Ultimately, evangelism is not about being the most confident speaker, having the greatest biblical knowledge or knowing how to answer every difficult question. It is about being willing to share the good news of Jesus Christ with love, humility and faithfulness.

God can work through our weaknesses and limitations. What matters is that we make ourselves available to Him and trust that He will guide us. And we can take comfort in Jesus’ promise at the end of the Great Commission: “And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). We were never meant to carry out this calling alone.

So, dear reader, do not be discouraged by awkward conversations, unanswered questions or rejection. Continue to pray, continue to grow in God’s Word and, above all, continue to love the people He places in your path.

We may be the ones planting and watering the seeds, but it is God who makes them grow.