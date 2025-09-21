Scottish Catholics and Episcopalians sign declaration of friendship

The Most Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church (L) and Archbishop Leo Cushley of the Scottish Catholic Bishops' Conference (R). (Photo: Andrew O’Brien)

The Scottish Episcopal Church and the Catholic Church in Scotland have signed what has been described as a “historic friendship agreement” in a bid to improve cooperation and understanding.

The Scottish Episcopal Church emerged from the Reformation in the 16th century, but unlike the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, retained Catholic trappings, such as a hierarchical structure with bishops and a similar liturgy.

Historically there was some suspicion and even violence between the denominations, with Catholics viewing Episcopalians as schismatics and Episcopalians wishing to distance themselves from the authority of Rome.

Relations improved significantly in the 20th century and both have engaged in joint initiatives, social justice efforts and interfaith programmes.

Now they have signed the Saint Ninian Declaration in memory of the 5th century missionary to Scotland.

The signing was marked by a ceremony in which representatives of the two Churches walked between their respective cathedrals. The document of friendship was signed at both St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral and St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral.

Archbishop Leo Cushley, signing on behalf of the Catholic Church, said, "This declaration is not only for us, but for the people of Scotland whom we are called to serve.

"By deepening the friendship, we strengthen our common witness to the Gospel in a world that longs for hope and reconciliation. True friendship does not demand uniformity, but grows through honesty, trust, and love.

“As we sign this declaration, we are saying to our people: let us walk together as brothers and sisters in Christ. Let our unity in Christ be a sign of God’s love for all. May this moment encourage us to look outward, shoulder to shoulder, as friends and partners in mission.”

While not signatories to the agreement, representatives of the Church of Scotland met the declaration party as a further sign of ecumenical friendship.

The Most Rev Mark Strange signed on behalf of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

He commented, “We sign this declaration on the feast day of St Ninian remembering the saint who first carried the Gospel to this land.

“Through this act we in the Scottish Episcopal and Roman Catholic Churches are committing to walk forward together as friends, on the same journey of faith that Ninian started over a thousand years ago.

“It gives us an opportunity to focus on what we share, and to trust that Christ calls us all to listen, to learn, and to serve this land as descendants of Ninian, side by side.”

The agreement conceded that while differences remain between the denominations, they wished to “encourage amity, respect and charity among those who belong to our churches”, and to walk together on their path with God and to witness the Gospel to the people of Scotland together.