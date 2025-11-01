Samaritan's Purse airlifts aid to storm-hit Jamaica

Aerial footage of the damage on the ground in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa. (Photo: Facebook/Samaritan's Purse)

Aid organisation Samaritan’s Purse has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) along with significant amounts of relief supplies to Jamaica in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.

So far at least 19 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the Category 5 storm. Significant property destruction has occurred and many parts of the island remain without power. Clean water and food are also in short supply in some areas.

Hurricane Melissa is the most powerful storm in the region on record and also killed at least 30 people in Haiti.

Samaritan’s Purse said it had airlifted its DART team and the supplies to Jamaica from North Carolina, with more workers and supplies to follow.

The group began preparing for the airlift last weekend when it became clear that the hurricane was growing in strength. Among the supplies are water filtration systems, solar lights and materials for building shelters.

Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, said, "Hurricane Melissa has pummelled Jamaica and left tens of thousands of families in urgent need of help. We are heartbroken for the lives that have been lost and are grieving with those who woke up without their loved ones today.

"Our teams began preparing before the storm even made landfall, and we are now on the way with life-saving aid. Please join me in praying for the people of Jamaica and for our staff as they respond in Jesus' Name."

The water filtration systems are capable of providing water for up to 10,000 people.

The devastation brought by the hurricane initially made it difficult to bring aid into the island nation, however Kingston’s airport is largely operational following the storm, allowing greater levels of aid in.

The charity is working in conjunction with the Jamaican Ministry of Health and more than 250 local churches to reach those in need.