Priest in West Bank's only Christian village speaks of Israeli 'impunity'

The ruins of the Church of St George lie in the Christian West Bank town of Taybeh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/RaedHajj)

The parish priest of the only Christian village in the West Bank has spoken of the increasing pressure being placed on the inhabitants both by official Israeli government actions as well as attacks and intimidation by Israeli settlers.

The village of Taybeh has a population of around 1,400 people. On 6 February the Israeli government decided to exercise greater control of the West Bank, taking over the management of certain religious sites and increasing the number of military checkpoints.

Father Bashar Fawadleh, parish priest of Taybeh, spoke to Aid to the Church in Need about the realities of life on the ground. He described recent Israeli moves as “the most dangerous since 1967”, adding that many locals believe them to be a precursor to full annexation by Israel.

Both Gaza and the West Bank were occupied by Israel as a result of the 1967 war with its neighbours. Neither territory is considered to be a part of Israel proper, with the exception of East Jerusalem, which was formally annexed in 1980, although no other countries accept the legitimacy of the annexation.

By exerting greater control over the West Bank, settlers are being encouraged to expand, Father Fawadleh argues.

“Settlers can buy more land and expand their outposts. This puts growing pressure on Palestinian towns and villages like ours," he said.

Taybeh has been the target of frequent attacks by Israeli settlers, who have vandalised the village, attempted to burn down the church, torched cars and have damaged local olive groves by grazing their cattle and even setting fire to them. No arrests have been made.

As the olive groves are the primary source of income for many in the village , the attacks on them are making life increasingly difficult for the inhabitants. Already 16 families have emigrated and many more are considering it.

Father Fawadleh, said of those considering leaving, “I also want to remind them that the Christian presence in Taybeh is a mission and a living testimony: that of a faith rooted in this land where Christianity was born.

"Leaving the land is sometimes a human necessity, but staying is often an act of faith and hope. Hope does not deny the difficulties, but it reminds us that human dignity, justice, and peace remain possible.”

Father Fawadleh also said that he wished the international community and the global church would do more to protect the people of Taybeh and their rights and bring those guilty of violence to justice.

“As the priest of Taybeh, I would like to say to Christians around the world that we need your solidarity. Taybeh is not just a village; it is a living sign of the Christian presence in the Holy Land," he said.