Priest honours sacrifice of unknown British and German WWI soldiers buried together after over a century missing

The coffin of the unknown British and unknown German soldier is lowered into the grave. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

More than a century after the conflict ended, two soldiers killed in the First World War, one British and another German have been formally laid to rest together in a ceremony in Belgium.

The pair were found during the renovation of a cycle path near Ypres in Belgium. They were in what appeared to have been a shell hole, however there were no artefacts or clues as to the identities of the two men, nor is there any information available about how they died.

Ypres was the centre of intense fighting throughout World War One. In total five major battles were fought there and by the end of the war Ypres alone had claimed well over a million men killed, wounded, missing or captured.

The sheer numbers of those missing also made identifying the bodies of the two men an impossible task.

The burial service for the two men took place at the Poelcapelle British Cemetery in Belgium and was conducted by Rev Mark Nightingale CF, Chaplain to 9 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps. The British and German Defence Attachés to Belgium were present.

The Rev Nightingale said, “It is a privilege to participate in this burial. As we lay to rest two unknown soldiers, one British and one German, we begin to glimpse the peace and reconciliation that God offers us.

"By honouring their sacrifice in this service, we ultimately realise that in God’s eyes, there are no enemies, only people who are known to him by name.

“As I reflect, I see that this burial serves as a reminder that our highest calling is not victory in conflict, but harmony in love.

"We are encouraged to live as individuals who seek peace and speak truth, whilst honouring the commitment of those who have gone before us in this goal, like these two brave soldiers that we have honoured today.”

Rosie Barron, caseworker at the Ministry of Defence's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, said: "This was a very poignant ceremony reflecting on the importance of reconciliation and the search for peace between nations.

"We do not know who these men were or what their beliefs or opinions on the war were. However, both men died for their country and would have suffered the same hardships on the Western Front. May they now rest in peace together."