Pope stable after suffering respiratory failure

Pope Francis delivers his New Year's Day Angelus. (Photo: Vatican News)



The prognosis for Pope Francis, who was hospitalised with breathing difficulties more than two weeks ago, remains “guarded”, the latest update from the Vatican has confirmed.

The Vatican is currently providing health updates around twice a day, with the latest confirming that the Pope is stable after suffering two episodes of respiratory failure on Monday.

"The clinical condition of the Holy Father remained stable today. He did not experience episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm," the Holy See said in a statement.

"The Pope did not run a fever, and he remained alert, cooperative with therapies, and oriented.

"This morning, he transitioned to high-flow oxygen therapy and underwent respiratory physiotherapy.

"As scheduled, tonight he will resume non-invasive mechanical ventilation until tomorrow morning. The prognosis remains guarded."

On Friday the Pope experienced a bronchospasm, a tightening of muscles in the airways that can induce potentially severe breathing difficulties.

On Tuesday the Pope received the Eucharist and spent the rest of the day resting and praying.

Catholics around the world have been praying for the Pope’s health and recovery.

The Pope has thanked believers around the world for support and also expressed his gratitude to those who are caring for him at hospital.

In an Angelus address, the Pope wrote, "It is precisely in these moments that we learn even more to trust in the Lord; at the same time, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people."

"I feel all your affection and closeness, and at this particular time, I feel as if I am ‘carried’ and supported by all God’s people. Thank you all!"

The Pope also stated that just as the world is praying for him, he too is praying for the world, particularly for peace in conflict zones.

"From here, war appears even more absurd," the Pope noted, calling for prayers for Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and Kivu.