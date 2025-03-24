Pope discharged from hospital after nearly 40 days

Staff writer
Pope Francis
Pope Francis greeting the crowds gathered at Gemelli Hospital where he spent several weeks being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection and bilateral pneumonia. (Photo: Vatican Media)

After nearly 40 days, Pope Francis has finally been discharged from hospital and has greeted thousands of well-wishers.

The Pope was hospitalised with bronchitis-related issues on 14 February, however it later emerged that he had double pneumonia and a minor kidney infection.

Throughout what he called his “period of trial” the Pope continued to pray for and commune with the Catholic Church. In turn Catholics all over the world have been praying for the Pope’s recovery and sending their good wishes.

Given the Pope’s advanced age of 88 years, there were concerns that he may not fully recover. At various points the Vatican described his prognosis as “complicated” or “uncertain”.

Indeed, according to some reports, Pope Francis himself told some of those close to him that he may not survive the ordeal.

Despite such concerns, the Pope appeared on the balcony of Rome’s Gemelli Hospital shortly before he was discharged. His first public appearance since his ordeal began was greeted by 3,000 well-wishers.

The Pope, who has difficulty speaking following his treatment, thanked the crowd and raised his hands in a blessing. In turns the crowds shouted back "Francesco, Francesco!", "We love you!" and "We're here for you!"  

After being discharged from the hospital, the Pope made his way to the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. There he met with Vatican officials and placed flowers in front of the icon of Mary Salus Populi Romani, a depiction of the Virgin Mary, giving thanks to her for her care and protection.

In total the Pope spent 38 days in hospital.

